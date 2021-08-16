checkAd

Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 32

As mentioned in Announcement no. 02/2021 Coloplast is initiating a share buyback programme totalling up to DKK 500 million.
The programme commenced on 22 February 2021 and is expected to end by 23 August 2021.

The share buyback programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations with the purpose of meeting obligations arising from share options programmes or other allocation of shares to employees or to complete a share capital decrease as set out in Articles 5(2)(a) and 5(2)(c) in MAR.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 09 – 13 August 2021:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
09 August 2021  500  1,152.59  576,295
10 August 2021  8,297  1,145.24  9,502,056
11 August 2021  5,000  1,132.49  5,662,450
12 August 2021  1,400  1,124.24  1,573,936
13 August 2021  3,572  1,135.81  4,057,113
Accumulated until now under the programme  462,987  994.37  460,378,461

Henceforth, Coloplast owns 3,244,177 treasury B shares of DKK 1 equal to 1.50% of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 09 – 13 August 2021 is enclosed.

Kind regards,
Investor Relations
Coloplast A/S
Tel. +45 4911 1800

 

For further information, please contact
  
Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111

Ellen Bjurgert
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 /+45 4911 3376
Email: dkebj@coloplast.com

Aleksandra Dimovska
Sr. Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458
Email: dkadim@coloplast.com                                                                       

Press and the media
Peter Mønster
Sr. Media Relations Manager
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
﻿Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website
www.coloplast.com


This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care and Interventional Urology. We operate globally and employ about 12,500 employees.

The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. 2021-08.

All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.

Attachments





Disclaimer

