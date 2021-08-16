SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales Director to VP of Sales and Franchise Development

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, …

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced Solar4America, a subsidiary of the Company's SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice"), appointed Jason Lally as its new VP of Sales and Franchise Development.

Lally is a seasoned sales professional and team leader who has focused the past decade of his career on accelerating mass adoption of clean, renewable energy technologies.Most recently, as senior director of inside, outside, and third-party sales for Swell Energy, Lally directed sales strategy and teams in launching a smart-grid solar-plus-storage solution in collaboration with local utility companies in southern California. Prior to that, as head of sales for Crius Solar, Lally led inside and outside sales of systems combining solar, thermostats and engagement reporting; notably running a sales center that increased productivity by over 60 percent under his management. Before that, Lally spent five years at Tesla/SolarCity, where he rose from home energy consultant to regional sales director.

"Jason brings a wealth of experience to Solar4America, and we are excited to welcome him to the team where we believe he will excel at helping to grow our consumer business," commented Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy.

"It is an honor to join the Solar4America team during this pivotal time in the history of the company, and at a moment when our nation's elected leaders have just endorsed an infrastructure plan that includes significant emphasis on advancing renewable energy," stated Lally. "I am thrilled to continue my personal commitment to making the world a better place through leading sales of clean energy solutions."

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, 19.2 gigawatts (GW) of solar PV capacity was installed in the US in 2020, reaching 97.7 GW of total installed capacity, enough to power 17.7 million American homes. Solar accounted for 43% of all new electricity-generating capacity added in the US in 2020, representing solar's largest ever share of new generating capacity and ranking first among all technologies for the second year in a row. The US solar industry is expected to install more than 324 GW of capacity over the next 10 years, quadrupling the current amount of installed solar capacity.