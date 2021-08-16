checkAd

SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales Director to VP of Sales and Franchise Development

Autor: Accesswire
16.08.2021, 10:30  |  56   |   |   

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, …

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced Solar4America, a subsidiary of the Company's SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice"), appointed Jason Lally as its new VP of Sales and Franchise Development.

Foto: Accesswire

Lally is a seasoned sales professional and team leader who has focused the past decade of his career on accelerating mass adoption of clean, renewable energy technologies.Most recently, as senior director of inside, outside, and third-party sales for Swell Energy, Lally directed sales strategy and teams in launching a smart-grid solar-plus-storage solution in collaboration with local utility companies in southern California. Prior to that, as head of sales for Crius Solar, Lally led inside and outside sales of systems combining solar, thermostats and engagement reporting; notably running a sales center that increased productivity by over 60 percent under his management. Before that, Lally spent five years at Tesla/SolarCity, where he rose from home energy consultant to regional sales director.

"Jason brings a wealth of experience to Solar4America, and we are excited to welcome him to the team where we believe he will excel at helping to grow our consumer business," commented Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy.

"It is an honor to join the Solar4America team during this pivotal time in the history of the company, and at a moment when our nation's elected leaders have just endorsed an infrastructure plan that includes significant emphasis on advancing renewable energy," stated Lally. "I am thrilled to continue my personal commitment to making the world a better place through leading sales of clean energy solutions."

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, 19.2 gigawatts (GW) of solar PV capacity was installed in the US in 2020, reaching 97.7 GW of total installed capacity, enough to power 17.7 million American homes. Solar accounted for 43% of all new electricity-generating capacity added in the US in 2020, representing solar's largest ever share of new generating capacity and ranking first among all technologies for the second year in a row. The US solar industry is expected to install more than 324 GW of capacity over the next 10 years, quadrupling the current amount of installed solar capacity.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales Director to VP of Sales and Franchise Development SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Link Global Technologies Signs a Definitive Agreement to Begin Building the Initial 10MW Site With ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational and Financial Update
Empower Clinics Unveils “The Medi-Collective” National Clinic Brand, Logos, Trademarks and ...
SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales ...
Southern Energy Corp. First Day of Dealings on AIM
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Management Update
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units