Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe atopic deramatitis in two Phase 3 trials
- Primary and all key secondary endpoints including itch, interference of itch
on sleep and quality of life were met at Week 16 in two pivotal Phase 3 trials
- Safety profile consistent with prior lebrikizumab studies in atopic dermatitis
Lebrikizumab led to significant improvements with at least 75 percent skin
clearance in more than half of people with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis
(AD), as measured by EASI*, in ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2 Phase 3 clinical trials
announced today by Almirall S.A. (BME: ALM). In the top-line results from these
two monotherapy studies, primary and all key secondary endpoints, including skin
clearance and itch improvement, were met at Week 16. Lebrikizumab is a novel
monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds soluble IL-13 with high affinity, has high
bioavailability, a long half-life and blocks IL-13 signaling.1-4 The U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to lebrikizumab
for moderate-to-severe AD in adult and adolescent patients (aged 12 to less than
18 years of age and weighing at least 40 kg). Fast Track designation is granted
for a medicine that is intended to treat a serious condition and data
demonstrate the potential to address an unmet medical need.
AD, also known as atopic eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder caused
by skin barrier dysfunction and dysregulation of the immune response. People
living with AD often report symptoms of intense, persistent itch which can be so
uncomfortable that it can affect sleep, daily activities and social
relationships. In people with AD, the IL-13 protein-a central pathogenic
mediator in the disease-is overexpressed, driving multiple aspects of AD
pathophysiology by promoting T-helper type 2 (Th2) cell inflammation and
resulting in skin barrier dysfunction, itch, infection and hard, thickened areas
of skin.5,6
"AD is an immune-mediated chronic skin condition with a significant impact on
the wellbeing and quality of life of patients. Despite recent treatment advances
there remains a high unmet need for medicines that provide effective and well
tolerated treatment options," said Prof. Dr. med. Diamant Thaçi , Director at
the Comprehensive Centre for Inflammation Medicine at the University of Lübeck
in Germany, and principal investigator of the ADvocate 2 trial. "Data from these
pivotal studies showed significant improvements on skin clearance and itch
combined with a reassuring safety profile, making it potentially a valuable
