Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe atopic deramatitis in two Phase 3 trials

Barcelona (ots/PRNewswire) -- Primary and all key secondary endpoints including itch, interference of itchon sleep and quality of life were met at Week 16 in two pivotal Phase 3 trials- Safety profile consistent with prior lebrikizumab studies in atopic dermatitisLebrikizumab led to significant improvements with at least 75 percent skinclearance in more than half of people with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis(AD), as measured by EASI*, in ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2 Phase 3 clinical trialsannounced today by Almirall S.A. (BME: ALM). In the top-line results from thesetwo monotherapy studies, primary and all key secondary endpoints, including skinclearance and itch improvement, were met at Week 16. Lebrikizumab is a novelmonoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds soluble IL-13 with high affinity, has highbioavailability, a long half-life and blocks IL-13 signaling.1-4 The U.S. Foodand Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to lebrikizumabfor moderate-to-severe AD in adult and adolescent patients (aged 12 to less than18 years of age and weighing at least 40 kg). Fast Track designation is grantedfor a medicine that is intended to treat a serious condition and datademonstrate the potential to address an unmet medical need.AD, also known as atopic eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder causedby skin barrier dysfunction and dysregulation of the immune response. Peopleliving with AD often report symptoms of intense, persistent itch which can be souncomfortable that it can affect sleep, daily activities and socialrelationships. In people with AD, the IL-13 protein-a central pathogenicmediator in the disease-is overexpressed, driving multiple aspects of ADpathophysiology by promoting T-helper type 2 (Th2) cell inflammation andresulting in skin barrier dysfunction, itch, infection and hard, thickened areasof skin.5,6"AD is an immune-mediated chronic skin condition with a significant impact onthe wellbeing and quality of life of patients. Despite recent treatment advancesthere remains a high unmet need for medicines that provide effective and welltolerated treatment options," said Prof. Dr. med. Diamant Thaçi , Director atthe Comprehensive Centre for Inflammation Medicine at the University of Lübeckin Germany, and principal investigator of the ADvocate 2 trial. "Data from thesepivotal studies showed significant improvements on skin clearance and itchcombined with a reassuring safety profile, making it potentially a valuable