checkAd

Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe atopic deramatitis in two Phase 3 trials

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
16.08.2021, 10:35  |  48   |   |   

Barcelona (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Primary and all key secondary endpoints including itch, interference of itch
on sleep and quality of life were met at Week 16 in two pivotal Phase 3 trials
- Safety profile consistent with prior lebrikizumab studies in atopic dermatitis

Lebrikizumab led to significant improvements with at least 75 percent skin
clearance in more than half of people with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis
(AD), as measured by EASI*, in ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2 Phase 3 clinical trials
announced today by Almirall S.A. (BME: ALM). In the top-line results from these
two monotherapy studies, primary and all key secondary endpoints, including skin
clearance and itch improvement, were met at Week 16. Lebrikizumab is a novel
monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds soluble IL-13 with high affinity, has high
bioavailability, a long half-life and blocks IL-13 signaling.1-4 The U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to lebrikizumab
for moderate-to-severe AD in adult and adolescent patients (aged 12 to less than
18 years of age and weighing at least 40 kg). Fast Track designation is granted
for a medicine that is intended to treat a serious condition and data
demonstrate the potential to address an unmet medical need.

AD, also known as atopic eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder caused
by skin barrier dysfunction and dysregulation of the immune response. People
living with AD often report symptoms of intense, persistent itch which can be so
uncomfortable that it can affect sleep, daily activities and social
relationships. In people with AD, the IL-13 protein-a central pathogenic
mediator in the disease-is overexpressed, driving multiple aspects of AD
pathophysiology by promoting T-helper type 2 (Th2) cell inflammation and
resulting in skin barrier dysfunction, itch, infection and hard, thickened areas
of skin.5,6

"AD is an immune-mediated chronic skin condition with a significant impact on
the wellbeing and quality of life of patients. Despite recent treatment advances
there remains a high unmet need for medicines that provide effective and well
tolerated treatment options," said Prof. Dr. med. Diamant Thaçi , Director at
the Comprehensive Centre for Inflammation Medicine at the University of Lübeck
in Germany, and principal investigator of the ADvocate 2 trial. "Data from these
pivotal studies showed significant improvements on skin clearance and itch
combined with a reassuring safety profile, making it potentially a valuable
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe atopic deramatitis in two Phase 3 trials - Primary and all key secondary endpoints including itch, interference of itch on sleep and quality of life were met at Week 16 in two pivotal Phase 3 trials - Safety profile consistent with prior lebrikizumab studies in atopic dermatitis …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maiko Dufner: Trinkwasser als Erfolgsvision - PAUL digitalisiert Gebäudetechnik
Belegschaft beschließt offiziell Gründung der nd.Genossenschaft
EnBW ermöglicht E-Mobilität im Alltag: Nico Rosberg wird Markenbotschafter der EnBW E-Mobilität (FOTO)
UNFCC Climate Report delivers a message of hope stating 1.5 is within reach if immediate action is ...
UNFCC Climate Report delivers a message of hope stating 1.5 is within reach if immediate action is ...
Unwetter-Katastrophe: Die R+V zieht Zwischenbilanz (FOTO)
25 Prozent Versicherungs-Nachlass für Käufer eines Ford Puma MHEV (FOTO)
100 größte deutsche Städte: Stromanbieterwechsel spart bis zu 31 Prozent (FOTO)
Mehr Durchblick: Versicherungsmanager CLARK setzt Markenkampagne fort (FOTO)
Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe ...
Titel
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
VW Abgasskandal: Schadensersatz für VW Diesel mit EA288-Motor (Euro 5)
Banken durchlaufen Umbruch im Risikomanagement (FOTO)
TUI mit erfolgreichem Neustart der Geschäftsaktivitäten / Cashflow im 3. ...
SMATRICS-Geschäftsführer Hauke Hinrichs: "E-Mobilität ist ein wichtiger Baustein für eine nachhaltige Zukunft"
EANS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom / Results for the first quarter 2021/22. - ATTACHMENT
UmweltHaus und UmweltQuartier - nachhaltiges Doppel am Nürnberger Nordwestring (FOTO)
Zur Unzeit / Kommentar von Achim Preu zu möglichen Bahnstreiks
HARTMANN: Umsatz und Ergebnis unter Druck
PSI Polska erhält Auftrag vom Pharmahersteller Phytopharm Kleka S.A. / Softwareplattform ...
Titel
LKQ Europe with Double-digit EBITDA Margin in the Second Quarter 2021 (FOTO)
Heidelberg startet mit hohem Bestellvolumen und verbesserter operativer Ertragskraft in das neue ...
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Q1 21/22 - AT&S setzt ...
SystemKosmetik GmbH finanziert Innovation und Wachstum mit A.B.S. Global Factoring AG / ...
Luftreinigung als Baustein zur Verhinderung der vierten Welle (FOTO)
Ergebnis zum Halbjahr: Über 85% Zuwachs für ÖKOWORLD-Fonds zum 30. Juni 2021 / Die ...
Deutscher Award für Nachhaltigkeitsprojekte 2021 / Überzeugend nachhaltig: Auszeichnung wegweisender Projekte - 49 Preisträger in 24 Kategorien
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:54 Uhr5 Tipps für den richtigen Umgang mit Finanzämtern
Rainer Brosy | Kommentare
11:51 UhrRADA Electronic Industries Ltd. Announces Departure of Mr. Haim Regev as a Director
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
11:50 UhrBodensee bleibt Österreichs Instagram-Star
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
11:50 UhrRADA and ADTL Sign MOU to Establish JV in India
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
11:48 UhrStudie: Zustimmung zur Integration Zugewanderter sinkt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11:45 UhrROUNDUP: Fleischproduktion im ersten Halbjahr gesunken
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11:45 UhrROUNDUP: Impfkommission spricht sich für Corona-Impfung für alle ab 12 aus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11:45 UhrRESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
11:42 UhrSparkassen erreichen die gesetzliche Frauenquote für Vorstände - im nächsten Jahrhundert
FinanzBusiness | Kommentare
11:40 UhrDGAP-Stimmrechte: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs