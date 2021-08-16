Everli grows leadership team with three strategic hires in preparation for expansion

MILAN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everli, Europe's leading marketplace for online grocery shopping, today announced it has onboarded three new additions to its executive leadership team. The move has scaled its leadership team to match its rapid international expansion and ambitious plans to further develop and expand its products and services for consumers and partners.

The new hires include former Treatwell Director, Alice Coverlizza joining as Chief Business Officer; former Booking.com Director Siddharth Goyal as Chief Product Officer; and former Deliveroo and LinkedIn Director Alex Sonnenberg as Chief Marketing Officer.

Alice Coverlizza who joins as Chief Business Officer brings a wealth of relevant operating experience with a strong international business expansion background. Before joining Everli, Alice held the role of VP Global Operations & Expansion at DICE, a world leader in ticketing. During her five years at Treatwell, the largest beauty and wellness booking site in Europe, she has held numerous global roles and has contributed to the growth of the business and team, respectively from one market to ten and from 60 to 550 employees. Prior to that Alice worked for four years at eBay.

"I am excited to be joining Everli's leadership team in a pivotal moment for grocery commerce in Europe. I've gotten to know Federico and the management team over the last year and have been impressed by how they've successfully steered the company through a time of unprecedented growth, while building a sustainable business that daily brings value to customers, retail partners, personal shoppers and brands."

Siddharth Goyal, who joins as Chief Product Officer, and will be based in the Netherlands, brings extensive experience in product, leading the 0 to 100x journey for marketplaces both in his role as a start-up founder, as well as corporate experience within Rocket Internet and Booking.com.

"Grocery has been a challenging vertical for e-commerce. It's complex, it's demanding and it's a great time now, more than ever to solve it for our customers. I am incredibly excited to join a committed team with great ambition and perseverance to take all sides of the marketplace along."

Alex Sonnenberg joins as Chief Marketing Officer based out of London. Alex has a background in global roles within the tech industry from his time as Marketing Director at both Deliveroo and LinkedIn, where he worked on consumer growth and engagement in the EMEA region, and more recently as Chief Marketing Officer at Wefarm, a social platform operating in developing markets, where he helped them scale their brand and marketplace in East Africa.