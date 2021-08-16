checkAd

DGAP-News Noratis AG successfully issues corporate bond through private placement

Noratis AG successfully issues corporate bond through private placement

Noratis AG successfully issues corporate bond through private placement

- Full subscription in the amount of EUR 10 million by German insurance company

- Term of six years until 2027

- Interest coupon 4.75 percent per year

- Use of proceeds for the financing of the further portfolio growth and the refinancing of acquisitions already made

Eschborn, 16 August 2021 - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") has successfully concluded the issuance of yet another corporate bond 2021/2027 with a volume of initially EUR 10 million. Within the framework of a private placement the volume was fully subscribed by a German insurance company. The unsecured 2021/2027 Noratis bond has an interest coupon of 4.75 % p.a., a term until August 2027 and a volume of up to EUR 40 million. The first listing of the bond at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Open Market (Quotation Board) was on 13 August 2021. The new funds serve primarily for the further portfolio growth and the refinancing of acquisitions already made.

Noratis recently acquired, together with its subsidiaries, already more than 600 residential units with more than 40,000 m² of living space at locations such as Münster, Gelsenkirchen, Celle and Bremen. "We are very pleased with our business development in this year and we plan to continue our growth. With this financing concept, based on attractive terms and conditions and a strong partner in the form of a financial intermediary at our side, we will be able to seize interesting opportunities on the market, which are already emerging", says André Speth, CFO of Noratis AG. A total volume of up to EUR 40 million is available with this bond and the new investor has already declared his interest in further increasing his commitment.

