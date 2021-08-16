checkAd

PREVIEW: Pandora Needs to Explain Weak Guidance in Tomorrow's Report, Analysts Say

Autor: PLX AI
16.08.2021, 10:51  |  32   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Pandora will need to explain its weak guidance for the second half of the year in tomorrow's earnings report, analysts said. Pandora pre-released some Q2 numbers earlier this month, revealing strong performance, but shares fell after …

  • (PLX AI) – Pandora will need to explain its weak guidance for the second half of the year in tomorrow's earnings report, analysts said.
  • Pandora pre-released some Q2 numbers earlier this month, revealing strong performance, but shares fell after investors were disappointed with a guidance upgrade that was slightly below consensus
  • Pandora implicitly guides for single-digit growth in the second half, which in seems conservative, given the continued strong US momentum and likely strong momentum in eStore, Danske said (buy, DKK 920)
  • In a blue sky scenario, Pandora could even achieve double-digit organic growth towards 2025, substantially above consensus estimates, Nordea said (buy, DKK 1,100)
  • The share drop after the pre-release was a buying opportunity, Carnegie said, arguing the company likely beat both revenue and EBIT consensus in the quarter
  • The second half of the year is uncertain and challenging, after Pandora benefited from temporary tailwinds and easy comparisons, SEB said (sell, DKK 600)


Pandora Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PREVIEW: Pandora Needs to Explain Weak Guidance in Tomorrow's Report, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Pandora will need to explain its weak guidance for the second half of the year in tomorrow's earnings report, analysts said. Pandora pre-released some Q2 numbers earlier this month, revealing strong performance, but shares fell after …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mutares Buys Systems Hainichen with Annual Revenue EUR 120 Million
Demant Strong Earnings Point to Higher Consensus, but Share Already Reflects That: Handelsbanken
DSV Makes 7.14% Capital Increase for GIL Acquisition
DSV Raises Outlook After Completing GIL Acquisition
Grand City Properties Half Year FFO EUR 94 Million
Ørsted Cut to Neutral from Buy at Goldman
FLSmidth Faces Margin Pressure, Handelsbanken Says in Sell Recommendation
TGS CFO Resigns
PREVIEW: Ambu to Give Duodenoscope Details in Partially Pre-Released Earnings
Zealand Pharma Short Position Increased By Armistice Capital
Titel
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Leoni Raises Outlook After Strong First Half
Nel Gets 1.25 MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contract in U.S.
Maersk Profits to Beat Consensus Through 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
Nel Lacks Order Flow While Burning Cash, Analyst Says
SMA Solar H1 Sales Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
Ørsted Q2 EBITDA Better Than Expected; Sees FY at Lower End of Guidance
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21Pandora Rebounds as Carnegie Sees Buying Opportunity
PLX AI | Analysen
06.08.21Pandora Falls Nearly 4% as Guidance Upgrade Disappoints, Analysts Say
PLX AI | Analysen
06.08.21Pandora Raises Organic Growth, EBIT Margin Guidance After Strong Q2
PLX AI | Analysen
23.07.21Pandora Likely to Beat Q2 EBIT Estimates, Kepler Says, Raising Price Target
PLX AI | Analysen