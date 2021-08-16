PREVIEW: Pandora Needs to Explain Weak Guidance in Tomorrow's Report, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 16.08.2021, 10:51 | 32 | 0 | 0 16.08.2021, 10:51 | (PLX AI) – Pandora will need to explain its weak guidance for the second half of the year in tomorrow's earnings report, analysts said. Pandora pre-released some Q2 numbers earlier this month, revealing strong performance, but shares fell after … (PLX AI) – Pandora will need to explain its weak guidance for the second half of the year in tomorrow's earnings report, analysts said. Pandora pre-released some Q2 numbers earlier this month, revealing strong performance, but shares fell after … (PLX AI) – Pandora will need to explain its weak guidance for the second half of the year in tomorrow's earnings report, analysts said.

Pandora pre-released some Q2 numbers earlier this month, revealing strong performance, but shares fell after investors were disappointed with a guidance upgrade that was slightly below consensus

Pandora implicitly guides for single-digit growth in the second half, which in seems conservative, given the continued strong US momentum and likely strong momentum in eStore, Danske said (buy, DKK 920)

In a blue sky scenario, Pandora could even achieve double-digit organic growth towards 2025, substantially above consensus estimates, Nordea said (buy, DKK 1,100)

The share drop after the pre-release was a buying opportunity, Carnegie said, arguing the company likely beat both revenue and EBIT consensus in the quarter

The second half of the year is uncertain and challenging, after Pandora benefited from temporary tailwinds and easy comparisons, SEB said (sell, DKK 600)



