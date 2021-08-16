DGAP-News: PAION AG / Key word(s): Product Launch PAION LAUNCHES BYFAVO(R) (REMIMAZOLAM) IN THE UK FOR PROCEDURAL SEDATION 16.08.2021 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Millions of procedures take place in the UK annually such as colonoscopies and bronchoscopies that require the use of procedural sedation

- Byfavo(R) is the first product developed by PAION approved and launched in Europe

Aachen (Germany), 16 August 2021 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG (PA8; ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard) today announces that Byfavo(R) has been launched and is now commercially available in the UK for order and delivery to customers through a major wholesaler.

Byfavo(R) was approved by the European Commission in the EU (including European Economic Area (EEA) countries) in March 2021 followed by the UK Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approval in June 2021.

PAION has built experienced sales, marketing, medical education and operational support teams over the past year to support the introduction of Byfavo(R) in the UK. With millions of procedures in the UK annually that require the use of procedural sedation, Byfavo(R) addresses a large market opportunity. The initial focus of the commercial team for the first year after launch is to ensure that Byfavo(R) is listed on hospital formularies, based on the unmet needs it can address and the health economic benefits it can deliver. In addition supporting healthcare professionals through medical education, reinforcing the importance of safe sedation practice, and answering their questions regarding Byfavo(R)'s clinical data will be of high importance.

Dr. Jim Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of PAION AG, stated: "We are delighted to make Byfavo(R) available to sedation providers for patients across the UK who require moderate sedation to undergo certain medical procedures. Byfavo(R) has been shown to safely and rapidly allow recovery of patients after such procedures, which may allow them to be quickly discharged home."