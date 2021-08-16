Harvia Plc’s financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2022

Harvia’s electronic annual report which contains the complete Financial Statements 2021, will be published during the week starting 7 March 2022 (week 10/2022).

Harvia will publish its financial statements for 2021 and interim reports in 2022 as follows:

Harvia’s Annual General meeting will be held on 7 April 2022 at 10.00 a.m. in Helsinki. Exact location will be announced later.

Further information:



Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel: +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

Harvia in short

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 109.1 million in 2020. Harvia Group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.