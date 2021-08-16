checkAd

Interim Report for the period 1 January – 30 June 2021 – Expected 1st half year significantly affected by Corona

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 11:01  |  25   |   |   

 

On 16th of August 2021 the Supervisory Board of Tivoli A/S has considered and approved the Interim Report for the period 1 January - 30 June 2021.

Results for the period 1 January – 30 June 2021 in outline:

  • A revenue of DKK 153.5 million compared to DKK 163.1 million last year (-6%)
  • An EBITDA of DKK -55.4 million compared to DKK -61.3 million last year (+10%). Adjusted for special items EBITDA is DKK 1.7 million lower than last year.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) of DKK -115.9 million compared to DKK -130.3 million DKK last year. Adjusted for special items of DKK 14.2 million the operating profit is DKK 0.2 million higher than last year.
  • A profit before tax of DKK -121.6 million compared to DKK -135.4 million last year. Adjusted for special items the profit before tax is DKK 0.4 million higher than last year.
  • A profit after tax of DKK -94.8 million compared to DKK -105.6 million last year (+10%)
  • An attendance figure of 485,000 attendants compared to 438,000 last year (+4%).

”In the first half of the year, Tivoli's activities have been significantly affected by the closure and the many restrictions, although the gradual reopening has led to more guests over the summer than last year. Tivoli has used the winter and the waiting time to plan a number of new offerings, which both renew the F&B offer in Haven and create new experiences and traditions. Although the crisis has major negative financial consequences for Tivoli, the ambition remains to deliver breathtaking guest experiences at a high level of service - while the entire stay at Tivoli takes place under a safe and  clearly secure environment”, says CEO, Susanne Mørch Koch.

Outlook for 2021 (unchanged)

In the summer of 2021, Tivoli had a higher level of activity than in 2020, in line with Tivoli's expectations for 2021. For 2021, Tivoli expects revenue of around DKK 600 million and a loss before tax in the range of DKK 75-100 million. Tivoli's expectations are thus unchanged compared to the most recent announcement (cf. Stock Exchange Announcement no. 7 of 2 July 2021).

There is still great uncertainty about the compensation for fixed costs, Tivoli's activity level and profit expectations due to COVID-19 (cf. discussion in the annual report for 2020 and the quarterly report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2021).

Best regards

Tom Knutzen                               Susanne Mørch Koch
Chairman                                      CEO

Contactperson: Head of press, Torben Plank tlf. 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk


 

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Interim Report for the period 1 January – 30 June 2021 – Expected 1st half year significantly affected by Corona   On 16th of August 2021 the Supervisory Board of Tivoli A/S has considered and approved the Interim Report for the period 1 January - 30 June 2021. Results for the period 1 January – 30 June 2021 in outline: A revenue of DKK …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
TGS Management Change
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FuelCell Energy Closes Tax Equity Financing with East West Bank for the 7.4 MW U.S. Navy Submarine ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board