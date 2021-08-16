In its half-year financial report published on 28 July 2021, OP Financial Group expected its earnings before tax for 2021 to be at about the same level as or higher than in 2020. Earnings before tax for 2020 were EUR 785 million.

OP Financial Group makes new upward revision of its earnings outlook for 2021

OP Financial Group now expects its earnings before tax for 2021 to be higher than in 2020. This estimate is based on income being markedly better than forecast.

The Covid-19 pandemic will continue to cause uncertainty in the amount of impairment loss on receivables and investment income.

OP Financial Group's Interim Report for 1 January—30 September 2021 will be published on 27 October 2021.

OP Corporate Bank plc

OP Cooperative

Tuuli Kousa

Chief Communications and Corporate Responsibility Officer

Further information:

OP Financial Group’s Investor Relations, IR@op.fi

Media enquiries:

OP Financial Group’s Corporate Communications, tel. 010 252 8719, viestinta@op.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Euronext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange)

LSE London Stock Exchange

Major media

op.fi

OP Financial Group is Finland’s largest financial services group that has two million owner-customers and over 12,000 employees. We provide a comprehensive range of banking and insurance services for private and corporate customers. OP Financial Group consists of OP cooperative banks, its central cooperative OP Cooperative, and the latter’s subsidiaries and affiliates. Our mission is to promote the sustainable prosperity, security and wellbeing of our owner-customers and operating region. www.op.fi