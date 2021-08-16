checkAd

Ping An Supports COVID-19 Control Efforts in Philippines

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 11:18  |  21   |   |   

Extends Healthcare Footprint with AI-driven Diagnosis and Treatment System

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment in the Philippines is being supported by Ping An's groundbreaking artificial intelligence-driven AskBob Clinical Decision Support System, announced Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318). Ping An International Smart City, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, is working in partnership with Metro Pacific Health Tech Corporation (MPHTC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, the leading infrastructure investment company in the Philippines.

The AskBob CDSS system, developed by Ping An, is a "knowledge + data" artificial intelligence (AI) clinical decision support system. It integrates anonymized patient medical records, clinical guidelines and a core medical knowledge graph, covering tens of millions of medical data points. AskBob CDSS combines big data analysis and AI technology with authoritative clinical guidelines and experts' consensus in order to support doctors to provide the most appropriate diagnosis and treatment decisions and reduce operating costs. The system supports the diagnosis of 3000+ diseases and the treatment of 2,000+ diseases, including COVID-19.

Since launched in 2019, the AskBob CDSS has been used in 17,000+ medical institutions in 28 cities across 10 provinces in China.

In the Philippines, Ping An International Smart City and MPHTC offer an online consumer portal and an online hospital portal. On the consumer portal, users of mWell, one-stop health & lifestyle app launched by MPHTC, can fill in a COVID-19 questionnaire. AskBob CDSS's diagnosis algorithm then assesses patient's risk level and suggests an action plan. The results are also used to determine which hospital the patient should go for further testing when required. The app sends the patient's information and assessment results to the hospital portal for later review by doctors.

When a patient goes to the recommended hospital, a doctor can review their basic information and assessment results from the hospital portal, followed by testing and a computed tomography (CT) lung scan if preliminary testing indicates it is required to confirm the infection status. The test results can be input into the hospital portal manually by the doctor, and will be synced to mWell to help clients to better manage their health status.

Dr. Xie Guotong, Chief Healthcare Scientist of Ping An Group, said, "We are grateful for the opportunity to support the diagnoses and treatment for COVID-19 in the Philippines through the cooperation with Metro Pacific Health Tech Corporation. With Ping An Group's advanced healthcare technology, we are committed to supporting the Philippines to identify health risks in an efficient way and protect the community during this time."

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn - PING AN.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ping An Supports COVID-19 Control Efforts in Philippines Extends Healthcare Footprint with AI-driven Diagnosis and Treatment System HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment in the Philippines is being supported by Ping An's groundbreaking artificial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Birmingham City University Games Course Achieves TIGA Accreditation
Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe ...
Photocure announces regulatory approval of Hexvix in Chile
Occlutech granted important conditional FDA approval for PFO Study (OCCLUFLEX) in the U.S.
Everli grows leadership team with three strategic hires in preparation for expansion
Global Domestic Pump Market to Surpass $3,832 Million Revenue by 2030 Says P&S Intelligence
"Grindeks" Group has reached record high turnover and profit in the first half of 2021
Construction Equipment Market Generated ~$180 Billion Revenue in 2020, APAC to be the Fastest ...
Qixi love story: Sweet moments of Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan
Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Offshore Wind Market Worth $56.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...