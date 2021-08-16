checkAd

DSV, 906 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S

Company Announcement No. 906

On 29 July 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 901. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 July 2021 to 25 October 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day   Number of shares bought back   Average transaction price   Amount DKK
               
Accumulated trading for days 1-7 320,387   1,501.02   480,906,013
8: 9 August 2021   36,000   1,489.85   53,634,600
9: 10 August 2021   39,783   1,487.57   59,179,997
10: 11 August 2021   26,000   1,489.94   38,738,440
11: 12 August 2021   15,369   1,501.81   23,081,318
12: 13 August 2021   17,000   1,531.57   26,036,690
Accumulated trading for days 1-12 454,539   1,499.49   681,577,058

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 1,577,515 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 0.66% of the total number of issued shares of 240,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S

 

