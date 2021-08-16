Southern Energy Corp. First Day of Dealings on AIM

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, INCLUDING THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, OR THE REPUBLIC OF …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Southern Energy Corp. ('Southern Energy', the 'Company' or, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group'), a North American gas-weighted producer focused on growth, is pleased to announce the admission of its entire issued and to be issued share capital to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange plc ('Admission'). Admission will take place, and dealings in its Common Shares on AIM will commence, at 08:00 a.m. today under the TIDM 'SOUC' and ISIN code CA8428131079.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, INCLUDING THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

The Company's Common Shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). For the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 361,297,054. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Please refer to the Company's Admission Document dated 10 August 2021, which is available on the Company's website: www.southernenergycorp.com for further information on the Company.

With this dual-listing, Southern Energy intends to broaden its shareholder base and public profile as well as provide the Company with an additional platform from which it can advance its strategy of building value though the consolidation and development of gas and oil assets in south-eastern United States.

Strand Hanson Limited is acting as Nominated & Financial Adviser in relation to the Admission, and H&P Advisory Limited and Canaccord Genuity Limited have been appointed to act as Joint Brokers to the Company going forward.

Ian Atkinson, CEO and President of Southern Energy, commented:

'We are delighted to announce the successful completion of our admission to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and by the support we have received as part of this process.

With this admission, our intention is clear: facilitate further growth. Aligned to our shareholders, our management team are clear on how to achieve this and we look forward to deploying a strategy of using significant organic and inorganic growth opportunities, in our core area of expertise, from which we can build upon our existing production portfolio.