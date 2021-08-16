SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-vitro toxicology testing market size is expected to reach USD 51.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028. In recent times, the validation and acceptance of in-vitro and alternative testing methods by regulatory agencies are increasing at lucrative pace. Also, ongoing technological advancements to replace the use of animals for toxicology testing purposes have spurred the use of in vitro testing models, in turn, driving the market.