In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Size Worth $51.1 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-vitro toxicology testing market size is expected to reach USD 51.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028. In recent times, the validation and acceptance of in-vitro and alternative testing methods by regulatory agencies are increasing at lucrative pace. Also, ongoing technological advancements to replace the use of animals for toxicology testing purposes have spurred the use of in vitro testing models, in turn, driving the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • Growing application of 3D-spheroid-cultures, particularly for nanoparticle toxicity testing, resulted in the dominance of the cell culture technology segment in 2020
  • Omics technology is anticipated to register lucrative growth over the forecast period as RNA sequencing and shotgun proteomics are increasingly used in research settings
  • The cosmetics industry is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the near future, creating new avenues for the expansion of HTTs across the globe
  • The cellular assays segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to advancements in cell-based technologies, including label-free detection and high-content screening
  • The potential of cell imaging technologies is combined with high-content cell screening assays and high-throughput assays for the development of multi-parameter assays
  • Systemic toxicology emerged as the leading application segment in 2020 as it plays a key role in risk assessment during drug development procedures
  • For instance, toxicity testing of systemic immunosuppressive drugs and systemic corticosteroids is important during the development of drugs for ocular inflammatory disease
  • The pharmaceutical industry segment dominated the market in 2020 as toxicological testing is a prerequisite step for drug development
  • Stringent government regulations regarding animal usage for toxicity analysis in North America have led to an increased adoption rate of in-vitro models
  • In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period
  • This is due to increasing initiatives by public agencies to encourage acceptance of non-animal test models
  • The key participants are involved in collaborations with bioinformatics research firms in order to develop novel in-silico algorithms for computational estimation of toxicity of pharmaceutical and chemical products
  • Moreover, these market entities are also focusing on entering untapped regions in order to maintain their share in market revenue

Read 151 page research report, "In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Cell Culture, High Throughput), By Method, By Application, By End-use (Diagnostics, Chemical Industry, Food Industry), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

