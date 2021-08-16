softgarden takes over absence.io
Berlin (ots) - softgarden, the recruitment software provider, has taken over
absence.io in August. The company offers intelligent digital solutions for
managing internal HR processes. With this acquisition, softgarden expands its
portfolio with additional HR-related functions beyond recruitment.
absence.io currently provides SaaS solutions for digital personnel files,
absence management and time recording for around 2,200 companies, mainly small
and medium-sized enterprises. Its clients include check24.de, Doodle and Red
Bull. Founded in 2014, absence.io has been part of Shore GmbH since 2017. Shore
offers digitisation solutions for local service providers, retailers and craft
businesses, and has over 100,000 users worldwide.
Synergies for clients
All employees of absence.io will be taken over by softgarden as part of the
acquisition. Mathias Heese, softgarden CEO, will join the management board of
the acquired company and continue its current business. Nothing will change for
the clients of either absence.io or softgarden. From now on, however, clients of
both companies will be able to opt for additional solutions which reasonably
complement their existing offerings.
Simple processes with maximum usability
"absence.io puts an end to complicated internal HR processes and its simplicity
means it fits very well with the softgarden culture," says Mathias Heese. "Just
like absence.io, softgarden also focuses on simple B2B processes with maximum
usability. absence.io therefore perfectly complements the recruitment-oriented
functions offered by softgarden with solutions for internal HR processes."
A perfect partner in HR "We are pleased that we have found ourselves a perfect
partner for absence.io in the HR area," says Nikbin Rohany, CEO of Shore.
"Thanks to softgarden's documented experience in the field of HR, and its
reputation within the HR community, this company offers the perfect environment
for the future development of absence.io."
By taking over the absence.io client base following the acquisition, softgarden
now has more than 3,500 clients, making the company one of the main players on
the HR technology market in Europe.
About softgarden e-recruiting GmbH
softgarden offers companies a software for modern recruitment. Its solutions
enable employers of all sizes and from every sector to attract the best
candidates. The Talent Acquisition Suite is a comprehensive package that
includes capabilities for managing candidates (ATS), sourcing and employer
branding. Its recruitment system enables employers to reduce the application
process time by more than half, while the Career Page Pro option allows them to
quickly create a convincing conversion-oriented career page. The Feedback
solution provides crucial benefits for an online reputation, with authentic
reviews from candidates and new employees able to be generated and published
automatically. Together with absence.io - a provider of internal HR processes
that was acquired in 2021 - softgarden has more than 3,500 clients. softgarden
operates in the DACH region, as well as in other European markets such as
Poland, Spain and France. In 2018, Investcorp Technology Partners invested in
softgarden to accelerate the company's product development, organic growth and
international expansion.
http://www.softgarden.com
Contact:
softgarden e-recruiting GmbH
Head of Communications
Saphir Schiwietz
Tauentzienstraße 14
10789 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 884 940 446
Email: mailto:Saphir.Schiwietz@softgarden.com
http://www.softgarden.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/100361/4994760
OTS: softgarden
