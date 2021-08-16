softgarden takes over absence.io

Berlin (ots) - softgarden, the recruitment software provider, has taken over

absence.io in August. The company offers intelligent digital solutions for

managing internal HR processes. With this acquisition, softgarden expands its

portfolio with additional HR-related functions beyond recruitment.



absence.io currently provides SaaS solutions for digital personnel files,

absence management and time recording for around 2,200 companies, mainly small

and medium-sized enterprises. Its clients include check24.de, Doodle and Red

Bull. Founded in 2014, absence.io has been part of Shore GmbH since 2017. Shore

offers digitisation solutions for local service providers, retailers and craft

businesses, and has over 100,000 users worldwide.





Synergies for clientsAll employees of absence.io will be taken over by softgarden as part of theacquisition. Mathias Heese, softgarden CEO, will join the management board ofthe acquired company and continue its current business. Nothing will change forthe clients of either absence.io or softgarden. From now on, however, clients ofboth companies will be able to opt for additional solutions which reasonablycomplement their existing offerings.Simple processes with maximum usability"absence.io puts an end to complicated internal HR processes and its simplicitymeans it fits very well with the softgarden culture," says Mathias Heese. "Justlike absence.io, softgarden also focuses on simple B2B processes with maximumusability. absence.io therefore perfectly complements the recruitment-orientedfunctions offered by softgarden with solutions for internal HR processes."A perfect partner in HR "We are pleased that we have found ourselves a perfectpartner for absence.io in the HR area," says Nikbin Rohany, CEO of Shore."Thanks to softgarden's documented experience in the field of HR, and itsreputation within the HR community, this company offers the perfect environmentfor the future development of absence.io."By taking over the absence.io client base following the acquisition, softgardennow has more than 3,500 clients, making the company one of the main players onthe HR technology market in Europe.About softgarden e-recruiting GmbHsoftgarden offers companies a software for modern recruitment. Its solutionsenable employers of all sizes and from every sector to attract the bestcandidates. The Talent Acquisition Suite is a comprehensive package thatincludes capabilities for managing candidates (ATS), sourcing and employerbranding. Its recruitment system enables employers to reduce the applicationprocess time by more than half, while the Career Page Pro option allows them toquickly create a convincing conversion-oriented career page. The Feedbacksolution provides crucial benefits for an online reputation, with authenticreviews from candidates and new employees able to be generated and publishedautomatically. Together with absence.io - a provider of internal HR processesthat was acquired in 2021 - softgarden has more than 3,500 clients. softgardenoperates in the DACH region, as well as in other European markets such asPoland, Spain and France. In 2018, Investcorp Technology Partners invested insoftgarden to accelerate the company's product development, organic growth andinternational expansion.http://www.softgarden.comContact:softgarden e-recruiting GmbHHead of CommunicationsSaphir SchiwietzTauentzienstraße 1410789 BerlinPhone: +49 30 884 940 446Email: mailto:Saphir.Schiwietz@softgarden.comhttp://www.softgarden.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/100361/4994760OTS: softgarden