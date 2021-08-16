checkAd

BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 12:00  |  56   |   |   

BlackSky Holdings, Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading global geospatial intelligence company, announced the completion of a joint pilot project with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) that integrated BlackSky’s commercial satellite imagery and analytics into Palantir Foundry, Palantir's enterprise platform. The capabilities of the combined solution were successfully demonstrated in a series of exercises with experienced geointelligence customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005154/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Palantir Technologies Inc!
Short
Basispreis 27,94€
Hebel 7,84
Ask 0,27
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 21,77€
Hebel 7,59
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Figure 1 BlackSky Imagery Integrated into Palantir Foundry (Graphic: Business Wire)

Figure 1 BlackSky Imagery Integrated into Palantir Foundry (Graphic: Business Wire)

Through the collective capabilities of BlackSky and Palantir, the pilot program combined high-resolution imagery and deep analytics to inform decision makers and demonstrated the powerful impact of global monitoring from space and real-time insights. The ability to rapidly deliver worldwide intelligence that can aid in predicting events introduces a significant advantage in time-sensitive operations.

“Our joint pilot program with Palantir highlights the vital impact of real-time insights,” said BlackSky CEO Brian E. O’Toole. “The use of our data and analytics in these types of exercises drives demand for our geospatial intelligence as customers experience the rapid delivery of first-to-know insights that can inform proactive strategic decision making.”

BlackSky’s data platform, Spectra AI, served as a foundational layer and was seamlessly integrated into Palantir Foundry. BlackSky demonstrated the ability to automatically deliver insights and intelligence to Palantir customers within minutes of collection, without any human interaction.

“Our collaboration with BlackSky radically compresses the decision-chain for warfighters,” said Shyam Sankar, COO of Palantir Technologies. “It gives users unprecedented control over orbital sensors, and operationalizes AI insights from space to support better, faster decisions on earth. Palantir’s software continues to provide the operating system for operational decision-making at the edge across domains, from space to mud.”

Earlier this year, BlackSky announced a planned business combination with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SFTW). BlackSky currently anticipates closing the transaction during the third quarter of 2021.

About BlackSky Holdings, Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky monitors activities and facilities worldwide by harnessing the world’s emerging sensor networks and leveraging its own satellite constellation. BlackSky processes millions of data elements daily from its constellation as well as a variety of space, IoT, and terrestrial-based sensors and data feeds. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of satellites can image a location multiple times throughout the day. BlackSky monitors for pattern-of-life anomalies to produce alerts and enhance situational awareness. BlackSky’s monitoring service, Spectra AI, is powered by cutting-edge compute techniques including machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing. BlackSky’s global monitoring solution is available via a simple subscription and requires no IT infrastructure or setup. On February 17, 2021, BlackSky entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination (the “Merger Agreement”) with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (“Osprey”) (NYSE: SFTW) that would result in BlackSky becoming a publicly listed company. For more information visit www.blacksky.com.

Seite 1 von 4
Osprey Technology Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Palantir IPO Thread

Diskussion: Visionäre Aktie
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events BlackSky Holdings, Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading global geospatial intelligence company, announced the completion of a joint pilot project with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) that integrated BlackSky’s commercial satellite imagery and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Parker Aerospace Named Supplier of the Year by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China for Support ...
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
NICE Introduces E-Request, an Automated Solution for Sharing 911 Evidence to Improve Efficiency and ...
Global Blue Group Holding AG 2021 Annual General Meeting September 15, 2021
UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Liberty Selects mtu Gas Generator Sets to Power digiFrac Electric Frac Pumps
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow und S&P 500 in Rekordhöhen - Apple gefragt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12.08.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Starkes Umsatzwachstum beschert Palantir hohen Kurszuwachs
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Aktien New York: Ruhiger Handel auf Rekordniveau - Apple gefragt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Nach jüngstem Rekordlauf etwas tiefer
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12.08.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Wenig Bewegung nach jüngstem Rekordlauf
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12.08.21Osprey Technology Acquisiton Corp. Announces Registration Statement Effectiveness
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Ein Börsencrash ist im Anmarsch: 3 Aktien, die man kaufen sollte, wenn er kommt
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.08.21BlackSky to Expand Constellation with Three Back-To-Back Missions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21BlackSky to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten