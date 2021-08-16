Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Revision

Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU), one of the nation’s leading owner-operators of senior housing communities, announces revision to certain Supplemental Information from the Company’s press release for the financial results for the second quarter of 2021 which was dated August 12, 2021.

The Company identified an inconsistency in the preparation of the Supplemental Information. Operating expenses and operating margin have been corrected to $36.4 million and 21.5% for the second quarter of 2021, respectively, and $34.7 million and 30.0% for the second quarter of 2020, respectively. Operating expenses and operating margin comparisons changed accordingly.