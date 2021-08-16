checkAd

Ping Identity Announces Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 12:00  |  29   |   |   

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) (“Ping Identity”), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock by investment funds affiliated with Vista Equity Partners. Such selling stockholders will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of Ping Identity’s common stock. Ping Identity will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling stockholders but will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley is acting as sole underwriter for the proposed offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-3 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and has become effective. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and a free writing prospectus. A copy of the prospectus and the free writing prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting the offices of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Ping Identity’s current intentions, expectations or beliefs regarding the proposed common stock offering. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "projection," "seek," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of this date. Ping Identity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities.

Ping Identity Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ping Identity Announces Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) (“Ping Identity”), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock by investment funds affiliated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Parker Aerospace Named Supplier of the Year by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China for Support ...
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
NICE Introduces E-Request, an Automated Solution for Sharing 911 Evidence to Improve Efficiency and ...
Global Blue Group Holding AG 2021 Annual General Meeting September 15, 2021
UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Liberty Selects mtu Gas Generator Sets to Power digiFrac Electric Frac Pumps
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:34 UhrDie Wall Street wettet, dass diese 4 Aktien 38 bis 73 % in einem Jahr bringen können
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
09.08.21Ping Identity to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Ping Identity Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results, Provides Third Quarter and Updated Full Year 2021 Outlook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.08.21Ein Crash an der Börse ist vorprogrammiert: 3 todsichere Aktien zum Kauf, wenn es passiert
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
20.07.21Ping Identity Added to the Department of Homeland Security Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Approved Products List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten