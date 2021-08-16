checkAd

Bots Inc Allows Tesla ev Buyers to Pay With Dogecoin and Other Cryptocurrencies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021   

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), (“BOTS” or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications for the financial industry, cybersecurity solutions, crypto mining, consulting, mining equipment repair and insurance announced today that it began allowing local car dealerships to accept cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin for preowned TESLA EV cars.

 BTZI became one of the first publicly traded companies to accept Dogecoin as a payment for its products and services.

Back in May, 2021 Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the car company would no longer accept bitcoin to purchase its vehicles, citing concerns about the environmental impact of the cryptocurrency. Tesla started accepting bitcoin as a form of payment in February, the same time that it made history by purchasing $1.5 billion in bitcoin — before reneging on its decision just three months later, citing environmental concerns.

"We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel," Musk said in a statement posted to his Twitter account.

Last month Elon Musk said: “Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments”.

As cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and dogecoin gain in popularity, many car dealers and manufacturers have recognized this as an opportunity to reach new customers. BTZI will be offering Dogecoin merchant processing services to Pre-owned TESLA EV dealers and individuals first.

A recent report by Observer.com indicated that global shortage of microchips since last year has forced automakers to cut back on new car production, therefore causing prices of used cars to surge to a point where some popular models are fetching higher prices on second-hand markets than their brand-new counterparts. A lightly used Tesla Model 3 sedan, for example, now costs an average $1,300, or 2.9 percent, more than the brand-new version sold on Tesla website, according to a study by the automotive research site iSeeCars.com that analyzed over 470,000 new and used cars from the 2019 and 2020 model years listed for sale in June 2021.

