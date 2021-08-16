checkAd

Smart Share Global Limited to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 23, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021   

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 23, 2021, before the U.S. market opens.

Smart Share Global Limited's management will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, August 23, 2021 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Monday, August 23, 2021) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +65-6713-5330
United States: +1-347-549-4094
Mainland China: 400-820-6895
China Hong Kong: +852-3018-8307
   
Conference ID / Passcode: 8113308

Participants may also access the call via webcast: https://edge.media-ser›ver.com/mmc/p/9yz2ecex

A telephone replay will be available through August 31, 2021. The dial-in details are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299
United States: +1-646-254-3697
Mainland China: 400-632-2162
China Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780
   
Access Code: 8113308

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.enmonster.com/

About Smart Share Global Limited
Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM), or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The company is the largest provider of mobile device charging service in China with a market share of 34.4% in 2020. The company provides mobile device charging service through its power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster’s cabinets to release the power banks. As of March 31, 2021, the company had 5.6 million power banks in 716,000 POIs across more than 1,600 counties and county-level districts in China.

Contact Us
Investor Relations
Hansen Shi
ir@enmonster.com





