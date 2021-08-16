Missfresh Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director and Changes to Board Composition

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF), an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry, today announced the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) has approved the appointment of Mr. Shun Lam Steven Tang as an independent director of the Company and the following changes to the Board’s composition, effective immediately.

Mr. Tang brings to the Board over 35 years of international corporate experience across various industries, including high-tech, internet, semiconductors, electronics, automotive, forestry, pharmaceutical and consumer sectors. Mr. Tang also served as director and committee member of several public and private companies.

“We are delighted and honored to welcome Mr. Tang to our Board,” said Mr. Zheng Xu, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “His depth of experience spanning over three decades is exceptional. I am confident his broad-based expertise and strategic insights will add high value to our Board and our operations. We look forward to working with him as we further grow our business and strengthen our mission to help every family enjoy quality grocery at their fingertips.”

Mr. Tang has served as a consultant to Warburg Pincus China since January 2007. He served as an independent director at Uxin Limited (Nasdaq: UXIN) from June 2019 to July 2021. Prior to that, he served as a member of the board of directors of Vital Mobile Holdings Limited (HKEx: 6133) from 2015 to 2019. From 2010 to 2015, Mr. Tang served at RDA Microelectronics Limited first as a senior vice president of operations and subsequently as a director and executive chairman. Mr. Tang has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Greenheart Group Limited (HKEx: 94) since July 2015. From 2008 to 2010, Mr. Tang served as the chief executive officer of Coolsand Technology. He also served as the non-executive chairman for the chairman of China Eco-Farming Limited from 2008 to 2009, and an independent non-executive director of Asia Coal Limited from 2003 to 2005. Mr. Tang was the president, Asia Pacific of Viasystems Group, Inc., a company previously listed on the New York Stock Exchange, from 1999 to 2007. Mr. Tang received his bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering from Nottingham University and an MBA degree from Bradford University.