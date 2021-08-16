checkAd

Missfresh Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director and Changes to Board Composition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 12:00  |  43   |   |   

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF), an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry, today announced the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) has approved the appointment of Mr. Shun Lam Steven Tang as an independent director of the Company and the following changes to the Board’s composition, effective immediately.

  • Mr. Shun Lam Steven Tang has been appointed as a member of the audit committee of the Board, a member of the compensation committee of the Board, and the chairman of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board.

  • Mr. Hansong Zhu has been appointed as the chairman of the compensation committee of the Board, in addition to his position as the chairman of the audit committee of the Board.

  • Mr. Zheng Xu, the chairman and chief executive officer of the Company, no longer serves any position in the audit committee of the Board or the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board.

  • Mr. Jun Wang, the director, chief financial officer and head of retail cloud business of the Company, no longer serves any position in the compensation committee of the Board.

Upon the effectiveness of the appointment, all three committees under the Board will consist of independent directors solely.

Mr. Tang brings to the Board over 35 years of international corporate experience across various industries, including high-tech, internet, semiconductors, electronics, automotive, forestry, pharmaceutical and consumer sectors. Mr. Tang also served as director and committee member of several public and private companies.

“We are delighted and honored to welcome Mr. Tang to our Board,” said Mr. Zheng Xu, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “His depth of experience spanning over three decades is exceptional. I am confident his broad-based expertise and strategic insights will add high value to our Board and our operations. We look forward to working with him as we further grow our business and strengthen our mission to help every family enjoy quality grocery at their fingertips.”

Mr. Tang has served as a consultant to Warburg Pincus China since January 2007. He served as an independent director at Uxin Limited (Nasdaq: UXIN) from June 2019 to July 2021. Prior to that, he served as a member of the board of directors of Vital Mobile Holdings Limited (HKEx: 6133) from 2015 to 2019. From 2010 to 2015, Mr. Tang served at RDA Microelectronics Limited first as a senior vice president of operations and subsequently as a director and executive chairman. Mr. Tang has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Greenheart Group Limited (HKEx: 94) since July 2015. From 2008 to 2010, Mr. Tang served as the chief executive officer of Coolsand Technology. He also served as the non-executive chairman for the chairman of China Eco-Farming Limited from 2008 to 2009, and an independent non-executive director of Asia Coal Limited from 2003 to 2005. Mr. Tang was the president, Asia Pacific of Viasystems Group, Inc., a company previously listed on the New York Stock Exchange, from 1999 to 2007. Mr. Tang received his bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering from Nottingham University and an MBA degree from Bradford University.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Missfresh Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director and Changes to Board Composition BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF), an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry, today announced the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) has approved …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TGS Management Change
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FuelCell Energy Closes Tax Equity Financing with East West Bank for the 7.4 MW U.S. Navy Submarine ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board