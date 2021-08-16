Arcadis completes and reports transactions under its current share buyback program

16 August 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, announced its share buyback program to be completed on 13 August 2021. Since the start of the share buyback program on 19 February 2021, a total of 1,850,000 ordinary shares have been repurchased to cover obligations from employee incentive plans and commitments for stock dividend. The shares have been repurchased at a volume-weighted average share price of €34.22, for a total consideration of €63.3 million.

Final transaction update

Arcadis has repurchased 28,326 of its own shares at an average price of €40.24 on 13 August 2021. The consideration for the shares repurchased was €1.1 million.