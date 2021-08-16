checkAd

Xfuels Inc. Signs Supply and Offtake Agreement for Biodiesel Plant

Calgary, Alberta, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xfuels Inc.  (OTC PINK: XFLS) is pleased to report that the company has signed an oilseed supply and biodiesel off-take agreement with an Indigenous-owned company  Infinity  Petroleum Energy Resources Inc.

The company will purchase from  Infinity  Energy oilseed for its biodiesel production as wells as Infinity Energy will market Xfuels biodiesel product.

Mr. Michael McLaren states, "Infinity Energy had previously negotiated long- term oilseed contracts for its  purposes  as  well  as  several  long-term  off-take agreements."  He further said, "A contract  between  the  two  companies  only made sense given the relationship between Infinity and Xfuels." He then stated, "Mr. Charles Iggulden, CEO of Infinity Energy, also acts as and Xfuels President and COO."

Mr. Charles Iggulden states, "Part of the attraction for myself to join the Xfuels team was the possibility of Infinity working closely with Xfuels to help build both companies  through  mutual  interests  and  goals."  He further stated, "Infinity Energy is a 100% Indigenous owned and operated company with a completely separate shareholder base and management team and is looking forward to working closely with Xfuels and their biodiesel project."

About Infinity Petroleum Energy Resources Inc.

Infinity Petroleum Energy Resources Inc. (Infinity Energy) is a privately owned Canadian Aboriginal  GREENX2  Renewable  Energy  Company.  Our  Core Values  include  the  co-creation  of  economic  growth  and  prosperity  and  a commitment  to  a  vibrant  environment  and  Social  License.  Our  Mission Statement  aligns  with  the  Three  Pillars  of  the  Alberta  economy:  Energy, Agriculture  and  Tourism.  We bring  significant  expertise  and  experience  in engineering,   manufacturing,   construction,   research   and   development, successfully  combining  and  empowering  community  engagement  through education, employment, and sport with economic growth.

