checkAd

Intrathecal Pumps Market Size Worth $462.1 Million By 2028 | CAGR 5.1% Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 12:05  |  50   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intrathecal pumps market size is expected to reach USD 462.1 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Intrathecal pump is a highly efficient device that helps improve chronic pain conditions in patients with cancer and other related disorders. The increase in the prevalence of chronic pain conditions, the growing geriatric population, and the reduced or complete elimination of pain killers by patients are expected to contribute to the market growth. Intrathecal pumps are better than oral medications because they work directly in the Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF), allowing drugs to be absorbed faster and more effectively.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The morphine segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 31% in 2020 owing to its effectiveness to cure chronic pain
  • The pain segment held the largest revenue share of over 70% in 2020 and is further estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028
  • This is because pain is a component of many chronic illnesses and its increasing prevalence is expected to propel segment growth
  • North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 40.5% in 2020
  • Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period
  • Leading manufacturers are investing in developing new products to gain a competitive advantage

Read 100 page research report, "Intrathecal Pumps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Bupivacaine, Morphine), By Application (Spasticity, Pain), By Region (APAC, North America, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Improved features, technological improvement, and a higher product demand will boost the market growth. Many global, as well as local key players in the market, are opting for different strategies. In February 2020, Flowonix Medical received the U.S. FDA approval to market its Prometra II Programmable Pump System. However, there are several drugs, which are not approved for intrathecal usage by the FDA. The FDA has also alerted patients and healthcare providers about the risk of using medications that have not been approved by the FDA.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intrathecal Pumps Market Size Worth $462.1 Million By 2028 | CAGR 5.1% Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global intrathecal pumps market size is expected to reach USD 462.1 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Birmingham City University Games Course Achieves TIGA Accreditation
Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe ...
Everli grows leadership team with three strategic hires in preparation for expansion
Photocure announces regulatory approval of Hexvix in Chile
In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Size Worth $51.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Occlutech granted important conditional FDA approval for PFO Study (OCCLUFLEX) in the U.S.
Global Domestic Pump Market to Surpass $3,832 Million Revenue by 2030 Says P&S Intelligence
"Grindeks" Group has reached record high turnover and profit in the first half of 2021
Construction Equipment Market Generated ~$180 Billion Revenue in 2020, APAC to be the Fastest ...
Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Automotive Sensors Market Size to Reach USD 48.29 Billion In 2027 | Increasing Demand for Vehicle ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...