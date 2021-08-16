DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Change in the shareholder structure 16-Aug-2021 / 12:19 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG:

Change in the shareholder structure



Munich, August 16, 2021 - LUDWIG BECK AG was informed today that inter alia 100% of the shares in Hans Rudolf Wöhrl Verwaltungs GmbH, Reichenschwand, indirectly held by Mr Hans Rudolf Wöhrl, were transferred to the CEO of LUDWIG BECK AG, Mr Christian Greiner, whose father is Mr Hans Rudolf Wöhrl. The corresponding contracts were entered into on August 16, 2021. Hans Rudolf Wöhrl Verwaltungs GmbH holds approximately 25.7% of the shares in LUDWIG BECK AG.

LUDWIG BECK AG welcomes the fact that the CEO will in future hold a significant shareholding in LUDWIG BECK and thus contributes to a continuation of a stable shareholder structure.

