Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Change in the shareholder structure

16-Aug-2021
Munich, August 16, 2021 - LUDWIG BECK AG was informed today that inter alia 100% of the shares in Hans Rudolf Wöhrl Verwaltungs GmbH, Reichenschwand, indirectly held by Mr Hans Rudolf Wöhrl, were transferred to the CEO of LUDWIG BECK AG, Mr Christian Greiner, whose father is Mr Hans Rudolf Wöhrl. The corresponding contracts were entered into on August 16, 2021. Hans Rudolf Wöhrl Verwaltungs GmbH holds approximately 25.7% of the shares in LUDWIG BECK AG.

LUDWIG BECK AG welcomes the fact that the CEO will in future hold a significant shareholding in LUDWIG BECK and thus contributes to a continuation of a stable shareholder structure.

Investor Relations:
LUDWIG BECK AG
A. Deubel
t: +49 89 23691-745
f: +49 89 23691-600
ir@ludwigbeck.de

Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
Marienplatz 11
80331 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
E-mail: info@ludwigbeck.de
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de
ISIN: DE0005199905
WKN: 519990
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
