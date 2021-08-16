checkAd

Crystal Pro Aims to Become the first Crypto-based Platform in Indonesia Streamlining Business Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 12:20  |  34   |   |   

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incubated in Indonesia, Crystal Pro is a new generation Crypto Company with the dream to build their blockchain, the way BNB did back in 2009. The company will launch its token and blockchain without using its proprietary Blockchain technology. Since cryptocurrencies are universally acceptable, the company chose to be with the Binance innovative chain network and Decentralized Finance. This chain charges lower transaction fees than most other chains, plus they have high transaction speed.

The company is eagerly looking forward to linking the enterprise and financial sectors to launch economic integration schemes. The CRYSTAL PRO COIN blockchain has a network of the private and public sectors to ease the overall process. The company aims to be the first Indonesian blockchain that can generate tokens. Their token will be called the Crystal Pro coin called $SCRP (SMART CRYSTALPRO) and will convert from $CRP to $SCRP. It has unique capabilities, such as it takes only 10 seconds to block time and has a total supply of 80,000,000 CRPv2. Other features include SwiftTX, budget, treasury, and master node governance.

This digital currency also has a ledger that can record the provenance of a digital asset. But the primary mission here is to deliver the digital ecosystem for a positive impact on people living in the real world. The company is moving forward with the mission to build a trusted crypto asset with tangible benefits and to support the crypto-asset community both in Indonesia and globally.

According to their tokeomiocs, around 67.5% is reserved for marketplace allocation, approximately 54,000,000 tokens. From that, 34,000,000 tokens are for presale in three quarters, 10,000,000 for the Pancake Swap, and finally, 10,000,000 is exclusively reserved for Hotbit.  7.5% is kept for developmental purposes, which is around 6,000,000 tokens, 12.5% that is 10,000,000 for marketing and advertising, 7.5% for manufacturing, and finally, 5% is reserved for the team volunteer around 4,000,000 tokens.

After completing the ICO, the CRP Project will develop, run and carry out other projects such as CRP coin utility. The company will also use this blockchain in the manufacturing industry, where related parties will be rewarded in the form of CRP coins for using the CRP ecosystem. The Crystal Project will also pay close attention to the manufacturing sector to increase domestic trade volume and provide small and medium entrepreneurs opportunities to own products. Their motive is to support and grow entrepreneurship in Indonesia. The team will build a marketplace with all the advanced crypto technology into one solution. This marketplace will become the core center for crowdfunding projects.

Since crowdfunding is essential. For every startup to improve the ability of a business. Crystal Pro is also giving the opportunities to increase digital capabilities. They are trying to design an intelligent solution for investors using the NFT method to help crowdfund. Another vital part of Indonesia's economic growth is MSMEs. These small and medium enterprises continue to develop due to relatively easy entry levels and are the embryo of people's businesses. Therefore MSMEs are selected to be involved in the CrystalPro project and be maximally developed.

Contact Details:

Company: Crystal Pro 
Website: www.crystalpro.io   
Join Presale: https://presale.crystalpro.io/#step-1  
Email: support@crystalpro.io

All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Consider Doing your Own research before making financial decisions related to stock and any other assets.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Crystal Pro Aims to Become the first Crypto-based Platform in Indonesia Streamlining Business Operations JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Incubated in Indonesia, Crystal Pro is a new generation Crypto Company with the dream to build their blockchain, the way BNB did back in 2009. The company will launch its token and blockchain without …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Birmingham City University Games Course Achieves TIGA Accreditation
Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe ...
Everli grows leadership team with three strategic hires in preparation for expansion
Photocure announces regulatory approval of Hexvix in Chile
In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Size Worth $51.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Occlutech granted important conditional FDA approval for PFO Study (OCCLUFLEX) in the U.S.
Global Domestic Pump Market to Surpass $3,832 Million Revenue by 2030 Says P&S Intelligence
"Grindeks" Group has reached record high turnover and profit in the first half of 2021
Construction Equipment Market Generated ~$180 Billion Revenue in 2020, APAC to be the Fastest ...
Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Automotive Sensors Market Size to Reach USD 48.29 Billion In 2027 | Increasing Demand for Vehicle ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...