checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Recommended Cash Acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor Plc by Renesas Electronics Corporation - Update on Conditions and Timetable

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.08.2021, 12:22  |  55   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Takeover
Recommended Cash Acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor Plc by Renesas Electronics Corporation - Update on Conditions and Timetable

16-Aug-2021 / 12:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

London, 16 August 2021 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc ("Dialog" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, as of today, the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission has waived its jurisdiction to review the recommended cash acquisition by Renesas Electronics Corporation of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dialog (the "Acquisition").

Accordingly, and following prior receipt of applicable anti-trust and/or foreign investment clearances, no further anti-trust and/or foreign investment clearances are expected to be required in order for the Acquisition to complete.

The Acquisition will be implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act (the "Scheme"), which was contained in a document published on 8 March 2021 (the "Scheme Document").

The Scheme remains subject to the satisfaction or (if capable of waiver) waiver of certain remaining conditions set out in the Scheme Document, including the Court's sanction of the Scheme at the Court Sanction Hearing and the delivery of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies. It is expected that the Scheme will become effective in accordance with its terms after 6.30 p.m. on 30 August 2021.

The current expected timetable of principal events for the implementation of the Scheme is set out below.

Event Time and/or date
Court Sanction Hearing 27 August 2021
Last day for dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, Dialog Shares 30 August 2021
Scheme Record Time 6.30 p.m. on 30 August 2021
Effective Date after 6.30 p.m. on 30 August 2021
Suspension of trading in Dialog Shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") prior to commencement of trading hours on the FSE on 31 August 2021
Termination of trading in Dialog Shares on the FSE after the end of trading hours on the FSE on 31 August 2021
Cancellation of listing of Dialog Shares on the FSE in due course after termination of trading in Dialog Shares
Record date for payments in respect of Clearstream Interests 6.00 p.m. (Frankfurt time) on 2 September 2021
Latest date for despatch of electronic payments through Clearstream (and, if relevant, cheques) for cash consideration due under the Scheme Not later than 13 September 2021
Long Stop Date 21 January 2022
 

The dates and times given are indicative only and are based on current expectations and are subject to change. References to times are to London, United Kingdom time unless otherwise stated. If any of the times and/or dates above change, the revised times and/or dates will be announced by the Company.

Seite 1 von 2
Dialog Semiconductor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Recommended Cash Acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor Plc by Renesas Electronics Corporation - Update on Conditions and Timetable DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Takeover Recommended Cash Acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor Plc by Renesas Electronics Corporation - Update on Conditions and Timetable 16-Aug-2021 / 12:22 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: PAION LAUNCHES BYFAVO(R) (REMIMAZOLAM) IN THE UK FOR PROCEDURAL SEDATION
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: Positive Entwicklungen im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON BYFAVO(R) (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IM VEREINIGTEN ...
DGAP-News: Sustainalytics vergibt neues ESG-Rating - Adler-Gruppe ist im Ranking der Top 5% der ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG signs sustainable ESG syndicated loan of 125 million euros with a term of up to five ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Ninth buy-side transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Innomotive Systems ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Neunte Buy-Side-Transaktion im Jahr 2021: Mutares erwirbt Innomotive Systems ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA und Faurecia vereinbaren Zusammenschluss: Partnerschaft eröffnet ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:23 UhrDGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Recommended Cash Offer for Dialog Semiconductor Plc ('Dialog') by Renesas Electronics Corporation ('Renesas') Update on Conditions and Timetable
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12:23 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Empfohlenes Barangebot für Dialog Semiconductor Plc durch Renesas Electronics Corporation - Bedingungseintritt und Zeitplan (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
12:22 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Empfohlenes Barangebot für Dialog Semiconductor Plc durch Renesas Electronics Corporation - Bedingungseintritt und Zeitplan
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
13.08.21Tech-Market Report: TecDAX korrigiert; Infineon (IFX) unter Druck, Varta (VAR1) tiefrot
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Tech-Market Report: Dialog Semi (DLG) nach Zahlen kaum bewegt; SMA Solar (S92) leichter
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Dialog Semiconductor: Quartalsgewinn unter Druck
4investors | Kommentare
11.08.21Dialog Semiconductor Q2 EBIT USD 31.1 Million vs. Estimate USD 69 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
11.08.21DGAP-News: Q2 2021 Umsatz liegt mit 318 Mio. US$ um 5 % über dem Vorjahr; das bereinigte Betriebsergebnis hat sich mit 62,9 Mio. US$ um 1 % gegenüber Q2 2020 erhöht;
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21DGAP-News: Q2 2021 revenue at US$318 million, up 5% year-on-year. Underlying operating profit at US$62.9 million, 1% above Q2 2020.
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Tech-Market Report: Nordex (NDX1) und Aixtron (AIXA) klettern deutlich; Tesla (TL0) vorbörslich fest
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten