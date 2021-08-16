DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER implements the capital measures stipulated in the insolvency plan 16.08.2021 / 12:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH becomes sole shareholder



Haibach, near Aschaffenburg, 16. August 2021 - Following the unanimous approval of the insolvency plan by the insolvency creditors of Adler Modemärkte AG at the debate and voting session in court on 27 July 2021 and the insolvency plan having become legally binding in the meantime, the Company now intends to implement the capital measures stipulated in the insolvency plan in a timely manner. This has already been communicated in ADLER's last press releases. First, the share capital of Adler Modemärkte AG will be reduced to zero through a capital cut. This step will be carried out in accordance with the provisions on the simplified capital reduction pursuant to § 229 et seq. AktG, as it serves to compensate for impairments and cover other losses. The capital reduction to zero will become effective upon entry in the commercial register of the Company, which is expected to take place on 17 August 2021. The existing shareholders will exit the Company in the context of this step. The capital reduction to zero will result in an automatic delisting of the Company's shares from all stock exchanges.

Immediately thereafter, i.e. presumably also on 17 August 2021, the share capital of the Company will be increased from zero to € 3 million through the injection of new equity capital by means of the issuance of three million new shares at a notional value of € 1 each to Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH, Berlin. The subscription rights of existing shareholders are excluded. Zeitfracht will thus be ADLER's sole shareholder in the future.



