Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Participate in B. Riley Securities Summer Summit on August 18-19, 2021

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W") (NYSE: BW) has been invited to participate in the B. Riley Securities Summer Summit, which is being held at the Proper Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. on August 18-19, 2021.

Kenneth Young, B&W’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Louis Salamone, B&W’s Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email 1on1@brileyfin.com.