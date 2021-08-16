checkAd

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Participate in B. Riley Securities Summer Summit on August 18-19, 2021

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W") (NYSE: BW) has been invited to participate in the B. Riley Securities Summer Summit, which is being held at the Proper Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. on August 18-19, 2021.

Kenneth Young, B&W’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Louis Salamone, B&W’s Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email 1on1@brileyfin.com.

About the B. Riley Securities Summer Summit

The B. Riley Securities Summer Summit will serve as a premier destination for investors to meet with a select group of companies recommended by the firm's award-winning equity research team. The event will facilitate a scheduled series of one-on-one meetings between investors and the senior management teams of featured companies.

About B&W Enterprises

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

