checkAd

Charlie's Holdings Reports Continued Operating and Financial Improvements for Second Quarter 2021

Autor: Accesswire
16.08.2021, 12:30  |  50   |   |   

Revenue Growth of 31% to $5.4 MillionOperating Loss Reduced to $168,000COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, …

Revenue Growth of 31% to $5.4 Million
Operating Loss Reduced to $168,000

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space and the hemp-derived CBD wellness space, today announced the Company's financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. The Company reported an increase in revenue and gross profit as compared to both the corresponding second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, and the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year. Additionally, the Company reported a reduced operating loss as compared to both the corresponding second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, and the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year.

Foto: Accesswire

Key Financial Highlights for Q2 2021 (compared with Q2 2020)

  • Revenue increased 31% to $5.4 million
  • Gross profit increased 9% to $2.6 million
  • Operating loss decreased 78% to $0.2 million

Key Business Highlights during and subsequent to Q2 2021

  • Inclusion of the Company's Best-selling E-Liquids on the FDA's List of Products with Timely Premarket Tobacco Application ("PMTA") Submission
  • Launched Pachamama Disposables - the fastest selling new product in the Company's history - into Rapidly Expanding U.S. Disposable E-Cigarette Market
  • Launched New CBD Product: Sleep Well Gummies
  • Initiated PACT Act Compliance Measures to Ensure Uninterrupted Service to Distributor Partners
  • Uplisted successfully to OTCQB Venture Market
  • Hired Former 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII) CEO, Henry Sicignano III, as President
  • Named Matt Montesano Chief Financial Officer and Appointed David Allen to Board of Directors

Charlie's Best-selling E-liquids Included on FDA's List of Products with Timely PMTA Submission

All of Charlie's best-selling e-liquids were included on the list recently released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") of deemed new tobacco products for which a Premarket Tobacco Product Application ("PMTA") was submitted to the FDA prior to the September 9, 2020 deadline for currently marketed products.

Management Commentary

"Charlie's is well on its way to achieving - in 2021 - the highest annual sales revenue in the Company's history," announced Matt Montesano, Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Chief Financial Officer. "What's more, our revenue growth has accelerated Charlie's path toward profitability. These facts, combined with a significantly improved balance sheet, suggest excellent near-term prospects for the Company."

Seite 1 von 5
Charlie's Holdings Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Charlie's Holdings Reports Continued Operating and Financial Improvements for Second Quarter 2021 Revenue Growth of 31% to $5.4 MillionOperating Loss Reduced to $168,000COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Link Global Technologies Signs a Definitive Agreement to Begin Building the Initial 10MW Site With ...
Empower Clinics Unveils “The Medi-Collective” National Clinic Brand, Logos, Trademarks and ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational and Financial Update
SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales ...
Southern Energy Corp. First Day of Dealings on AIM
Charlie's Holdings Reports Continued Operating and Financial Improvements for Second Quarter 2021
SUIC’s Investments and Participates in the Pre-IPO Financing of Sinoway International, Joining ...
GEE Group Inc. Announces Results for the 2021 Fiscal Third Quarter
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers Assigns Review Officer to Pebble Administrative Appeal
Element79 Gold Announces Dale Property Work Program, Exploration Strategy
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21Charlie's Holdings Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB
Accesswire | Analysen