Charlie's Holdings Reports Continued Operating and Financial Improvements for Second Quarter 2021
Revenue Growth of 31% to $5.4 MillionOperating Loss Reduced to $168,000COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, …
Revenue Growth of 31% to $5.4 Million
Operating Loss Reduced to $168,000
COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space and the hemp-derived CBD wellness space, today announced the Company's financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. The Company reported an increase in revenue and gross profit as compared to both the corresponding second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, and the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year. Additionally, the Company reported a reduced operating loss as compared to both the corresponding second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, and the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year.
Key Financial Highlights for Q2 2021 (compared with Q2 2020)
- Revenue increased 31% to $5.4 million
- Gross profit increased 9% to $2.6 million
- Operating loss decreased 78% to $0.2 million
Key Business Highlights during and subsequent to Q2 2021
- Inclusion of the Company's Best-selling E-Liquids on the FDA's List of Products with Timely Premarket Tobacco Application ("PMTA") Submission
- Launched Pachamama Disposables - the fastest selling new product in the Company's history - into Rapidly Expanding U.S. Disposable E-Cigarette Market
- Launched New CBD Product: Sleep Well Gummies
- Initiated PACT Act Compliance Measures to Ensure Uninterrupted Service to Distributor Partners
- Uplisted successfully to OTCQB Venture Market
- Hired Former 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII) CEO, Henry Sicignano III, as President
- Named Matt Montesano Chief Financial Officer and Appointed David Allen to Board of Directors
Charlie's Best-selling E-liquids Included on FDA's List of Products with Timely PMTA Submission
All of Charlie's best-selling e-liquids were included on the list recently released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") of deemed new tobacco products for which a Premarket Tobacco Product Application ("PMTA") was submitted to the FDA prior to the September 9, 2020 deadline for currently marketed products.
Management Commentary
"Charlie's is well on its way to achieving - in 2021 - the highest annual sales revenue in the Company's history," announced Matt Montesano, Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Chief Financial Officer. "What's more, our revenue growth has accelerated Charlie's path toward profitability. These facts, combined with a significantly improved balance sheet, suggest excellent near-term prospects for the Company."
