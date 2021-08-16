checkAd

Green Hydrogen Market worth $4,373 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Green Hydrogen Market by Technology (Alkaline and PEM), Renewable source (Wind, Solar),End-use Industry (Mobility, Power, Chemical, Industrial, Grid Injection) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, & Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Green Hydrogen Market size is projected to reach USD 4,373 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 58.0% from 2021 to 2026.

Alkaline electrolyzer-based green hydrogen comprises a major share of the green hydrogen market in terms of value.

Alkaline electrolyzers dominate the market in terms of value, with a share of 61.7% in 2020. The high growth and market share of alkaline electrolysis technology are attributed to its key advantages over other manufacturing technologies. Alkaline electrolysis utilizes a variety of electrolytes that are widely available and also cheap to produce. Electrolytes used in alkaline electrolysis can be easily replicable or exchangeable and also contain a very minimal corrosive impact on both electrodes. This factor positively affects the long life of an electrolyzer. Alkaline electrolysis tends to produce highly pure green hydrogen, as hydrogen ions do not diffuse easily into an electrolyte solution.

The wind powered green hydrogen accounts for the largest market share in the global green hydrogen market during the forecasted period in terms of value and volume

Electrolyzers based on wind energy contribute to nearly 52.7% of all green hydrogen by value in 2020. Wind plants are normally set up onshore or offshore. Offshore plants have standard output year long as compared to onshore plants. The price of wind energy has declined by 44-78% from its peak in 2007-2010. This factor has given a major boost to the acceptance of wind power for green hydrogen production. Currently, both offshore and onshore wind farms are utilized for power generation for utilization in green hydrogen generation

