checkAd

Trane Technologies Named One of The Best Employers for Women by Forbes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 12:30  |  25   |   |   

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to Forbes list of The Best Employers for Women in 2021.

This is the first time the company made Forbes’ prestigious list under the Trane Technologies name. The list ranks the top 300 employers most preferred by female workers based on those surveyed, and also factors in board and executive management gender representation and gender diversity initiatives. The company ranked third among those in the engineering and manufacturing industry.

“This past year, the pandemic upturned so many things, including gender representation in the workplace – making our diversity and inclusion work even more important,” said Marcia Avedon, executive vice president and chief human resources, marketing and communications officer. “At Trane Technologies, our purpose is to boldly challenge what’s possible for a sustainable world, and we’re relentless in building a culture that is diverse, equitable, inclusive, and provides opportunity for all. As part of this commitment, we value, include and support women every step of the way - from caregiver benefits to flexible work arrangements to meaningful growth opportunities – all to help women thrive at work and at home.”

As part of its efforts to uplift people, culture and communities and make an impact towards a better, stronger planet – in 2017, Trane Technologies became the first company in its industry to join the Paradigm for Parity, a coalition of businesses dedicated to addressing the leadership gender gap.

The company’s multifaceted approach to achieving gender parity includes dedicated programs and learning experiences for advancing women, an increased commitment to diverse recruiting, and professional “returnship” programs such as ReLaunch, ensuring women have the support and resources they need to succeed upon re-entering the workforce.

Forbes teamed up with market research company Statista to compile this year’s list. They surveyed 50,000 Americans, including 30,000 women, working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Representation at the executive and board levels were taken into account, as were initiatives to improve gender equity.

A sustainable future for all

Trane Technologies, and its leading brands Trane and Thermo King, is helping solve for some of the world’s biggest sustainability challenges and inspiring industry change with its 2030 Sustainability Commitments. These commitments include a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton (2% of the world’s annual emissions) and achieve carbon-neutral operations. Its “Opportunity for All” pledge commits to achieving gender parity in leadership, workforce diversity reflective of its communities, and community initiatives that support equitable education and pathways to green and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies.com.

Trane Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trane Technologies Named One of The Best Employers for Women by Forbes Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to Forbes list of The Best Employers for Women in 2021. This is the first time the company made Forbes’ prestigious list under the Trane Technologies name. The list ranks …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Parker Aerospace Named Supplier of the Year by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China for Support ...
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
NICE Introduces E-Request, an Automated Solution for Sharing 911 Evidence to Improve Efficiency and ...
Global Blue Group Holding AG 2021 Annual General Meeting September 15, 2021
UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Liberty Selects mtu Gas Generator Sets to Power digiFrac Electric Frac Pumps
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Trane Technologies and Nexii Join Forces to Create Sustainable High-Performance Buildings of the Future
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Trane Technologies Reports Strong Second-Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten