NICE Introduces E-Request, an Automated Solution for Sharing 911 Evidence to Improve Efficiency and Meet Evidence Disclosure Deadlines

As laws enforce tighter deadlines for reproducing and sharing 911 audio recordings and other evidence, public safety and criminal justice agencies are struggling to keep up. To address this challenge and speed processes, NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the introduction of E-Request, a new cloud-based solution in the Evidencentral platform that supports timely disclosure of 911 audio evidence. E-Request digitally transforms how emergency communications centers (ECCs) receive and process 911 audio evidence requests and share incident information with district attorneys, police investigators and other key stakeholders.

Certain evidence disclosure laws require prosecutor’s offices to produce and share discoverable evidence with defense attorneys within mandated timeframes. Many states have, or are pursuing, similar requirements for faster disclosure of evidentiary materials. These consolidated turnaround times are also exerting pressure on upstream 911 centers to respond to evidence requests faster. Today’s manual evidence management processes make it difficult to manage these stricter disclosure requirements.

Fulfilling 911 audio requests consumes critical 911 staff resources and involves many time-wasting manual processes – such as emailing, filling out forms, piecing together data from different systems, sending audio out to be redacted or transcribed, copying evidence onto DVDs or USB drives, along with physical tracking and delivery. These processes contribute to long turnaround times for 911 centers, cost over-runs, and duplicate work. Prosecutors struggle with many of these same problems, as well as the added consequence of potential case dismissals.

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, stated, “Handling 911 evidence requests is a time-consuming, but essential, function of every 911 center. E-Request automates the end-to-end request and delivery workflow between 911 centers and key stakeholders to accelerate request fulfillment, improve transparency, ensure timely disclosure, and streamline case preparation and discovery. Currently, one of the world’s pre-eminent 911 centers, which handles tens of thousands of requests annually, is successfully leveraging E-Request’s automation and workflow engine to fulfill 911 evidence requests faster, more uniformly and efficiently, via an auditable, secure, end-to-end digital process.”

