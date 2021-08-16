NICE Introduces E-Request, an Automated Solution for Sharing 911 Evidence to Improve Efficiency and Meet Evidence Disclosure Deadlines

As laws enforce tighter deadlines for reproducing and sharing 911 audio recordings and other evidence, public safety and criminal justice agencies are struggling to keep up. To address this challenge and speed processes, NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the introduction of E-Request, a new cloud-based solution in the Evidencentral platform that supports timely disclosure of 911 audio evidence. E-Request digitally transforms how emergency communications centers (ECCs) receive and process 911 audio evidence requests and share incident information with district attorneys, police investigators and other key stakeholders.

Certain evidence disclosure laws require prosecutor’s offices to produce and share discoverable evidence with defense attorneys within mandated timeframes. Many states have, or are pursuing, similar requirements for faster disclosure of evidentiary materials. These consolidated turnaround times are also exerting pressure on upstream 911 centers to respond to evidence requests faster. Today’s manual evidence management processes make it difficult to manage these stricter disclosure requirements.