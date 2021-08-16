Nunzia has the exclusive license to sell the IV BLOOD WARMING SYSTEM that is adaptable to handle many of the procedures that are performed in the medical field for the prevention of hypothermia. Medical research has shown that there is a large and growing need for a small, portable fluid warmer to combat the occurrence of hypothermia in the medical and paramedical fields. Recognizing this critical need. The IV Fluid Warmer is a portable, reusable 110V, AC-powered IV warmer product that will preheat intravenous solutions at the point of infusion. It has an output temperature range of 37°C to 41°C. The system shuts off automatically at 44°C to prevent overheating of the unit. The fluid warmer contains a disposable cartridge that can be recycled or returned for disposal.

The device is UL and FDA approved and PATENT No.6,788,885 B2

The global blood warmers market size was valued at USD 869.2 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028. The rise in surgical procedures worldwide, along with the growing incidence of road accident fatalities is anticipated to drive the market. The rising demand for blood/IV warmers from ambulatory services and military/defense sectors is expected to further fuel market growth in the near future. Hypothermia is among the top risk factors that can result in fatalities among patients of physical trauma.

The global blood fluid warming system market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market is driven by growing demand for blood fluid warming systems due to rise in hypothermia cases. Hypothermia prevails more in cold regions and is more commonly found in geriatric and infant population. Additionally, an increase in surgical procedures along with an aging population is the biggest factor propelling the market growth.