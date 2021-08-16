checkAd

Nunzia Pharmaceutical Corporation (OTC NUNZ), an Emerging Leader in Innovative Pharmaceutical and Nutraceuticals, is Now Offering a Patented Blood Warmer Through Nunzia's Medical Supply Division. 8K Filed 08/05/2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 12:30  |  56   |   |   

LONG BEACH, CA, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireNunzia Pharmaceutical Corporation (OTC: NUNZ), an Emerging Leader in Innovative Pharmaceutical and Nutraceuticals, is now offering a Patented Blood Warmer through Nunzia’s Medical Supply division. 8K filed 08/05/2021

Nunzia Pharmaceutical Corporation (OTC: NUNZ), through its Medical Supply division, is offering the patented Blood Warmer.

Nunzia has the exclusive license to sell the IV BLOOD WARMING SYSTEM that is adaptable to handle many of the procedures that are performed in the medical field for the prevention of hypothermia. Medical research has shown that there is a large and growing need for a small, portable fluid warmer to combat the occurrence of hypothermia in the medical and paramedical fields. Recognizing this critical need. The IV Fluid Warmer is a portable, reusable 110V, AC-powered IV warmer product that will preheat intravenous solutions at the point of infusion. It has an output temperature range of 37°C to 41°C. The system shuts off automatically at 44°C to prevent overheating of the unit. The fluid warmer contains a disposable cartridge that can be recycled or returned for disposal.

The device is UL and FDA approved and PATENT No.6,788,885 B2

The global blood warmers market size was valued at USD 869.2 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028. The rise in surgical procedures worldwide, along with the growing incidence of road accident fatalities is anticipated to drive the market. The rising demand for blood/IV warmers from ambulatory services and military/defense sectors is expected to further fuel market growth in the near future. Hypothermia is among the top risk factors that can result in fatalities among patients of physical trauma. 

The global blood fluid warming system market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market is driven by growing demand for blood fluid warming systems due to rise in hypothermia cases. Hypothermia prevails more in cold regions and is more commonly found in geriatric and infant population. Additionally, an increase in surgical procedures along with an aging population is the biggest factor propelling the market growth. 

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nunzia Pharmaceutical Corporation (OTC NUNZ), an Emerging Leader in Innovative Pharmaceutical and Nutraceuticals, is Now Offering a Patented Blood Warmer Through Nunzia's Medical Supply Division. 8K Filed 08/05/2021 LONG BEACH, CA, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Nunzia Pharmaceutical Corporation (OTC: NUNZ), an Emerging Leader in Innovative Pharmaceutical and Nutraceuticals, is now offering a Patented Blood Warmer through Nunzia’s Medical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TGS Management Change
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FuelCell Energy Closes Tax Equity Financing with East West Bank for the 7.4 MW U.S. Navy Submarine ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board