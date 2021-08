Cyan Cuts Guidance; Sees Negative EBITDA for the Year Autor: PLX AI | 16.08.2021, 12:28 | 26 | 0 | 0 16.08.2021, 12:28 | (PLX AI) – Cyan now sees sales EUR 10-14 million for the year, with EBITDA "clearly negative."Says company cost structure is too highSays despite the many new deals in the cyber security area, revenues are coming through more slowly than expected (PLX AI) – Cyan now sees sales EUR 10-14 million for the year, with EBITDA "clearly negative."Says company cost structure is too highSays despite the many new deals in the cyber security area, revenues are coming through more slowly than expected (PLX AI) – Cyan now sees sales EUR 10-14 million for the year, with EBITDA "clearly negative."

Says company cost structure is too high

Says despite the many new deals in the cyber security area, revenues are coming through more slowly than expected



