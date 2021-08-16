Frost & Sullivan Institute Lauds Best-in-Class Companies for Enlightened Growth Leadership
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition honors organizations that have demonstrated through their solutions and customer focus, a deep commitment to moving the world in the right direction.
"As the world emerges into a new norm, it is becoming increasingly important for companies to shed old ways of thinking, build value chains that leave no stakeholders behind, and create foundations for stable growth," said Aroop Zutshi, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.
Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist deserving companies. Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies can improve our global economy and improve the future of the planet. With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.
Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition.
Recipients:
ABB
Airbus S.A.S.
ALTANA Chemie AG
Amadeus IT Group SA
BASF SE
Bayerische Motoren Werke GmbH (BMW)
BNP Paribas
Borealis AG
BT
Caterpillar
Continental AG
Credit Agricole
Daimler Mobility AG
Deutsche Telekom AG
Dimension Data
PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited
Shimadzu Corporation
SingTel
SK Telecom Co. Ltd.
Sony Group Corporation
Sumitomo Corporation
Suntory Beverage Food Limited
Telekom Malaysia Berhad
Telin
Telstra Corporation Limited
Toray Industries, Inc.
Toshiba Corporation
Toyota Motor Corporation
YANMAR HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
About Frost & Sullivan Institute
The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org
About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.
