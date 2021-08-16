cyan AG: Forecast adjustment and strategic realignment

Munich, August 16, 2021 - cyan AG is in a transformation year in 2021. The strategy here - as reported at the AGM - is to focus on recurring revenues. In 2020, very high one-off revenues were generated, which will probably not be repeated in fiscal year 2021. In addition, despite the many new deals in the cyber security area, revenues are coming through more slowly than expected. The Executive Board can therefore no longer maintain the revenue and profit forecast made at the beginning of the year and currently expects revenue in fiscal year 2021 to be between EUR 10 and 14 million.

The Management Board is planning extensive restructuring measures, such as cost reductions, the sale of business units and a cash capital increase to finance the repositioning. The aim of these measures is to focus cyan AG on the high-growth area of cyber security for telecoms companies and to make a sustainably successful new start from existing customers and those in the pipeline.

Frank von Seth, CEO of cyan AG: "The realignment is a very drastic step, but one that is necessary in order to exploit the maximum growth potential. With the new customers acquired this year and the successfully implemented technical installations in our existing business, we have a good basis for a successful fiscal year 2022 and a sustainable resilient future model. Our pipeline of potential customers proves that cyber security is an important topic for mobile companies and cyan is a leading partner for it."



