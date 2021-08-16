cyan AG: Forecast adjustment and strategic realignment

checkAd

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, August 16, 2021 - cyan AG is in a transformation year in 2021. The strategy here - as reported at the AGM - is to focus on recurring revenues. In 2020, very high one-off revenues were generated, which will probably not be repeated in fiscal year 2021. In addition, despite the many new deals in the cyber security area, revenues are coming through more slowly than expected. The Executive Board can therefore no longer maintain the revenue and profit forecast made at the beginning of the year and currently expects revenue in fiscal year 2021 to be between EUR 10 and 14 million.

The Management Board is planning extensive restructuring measures, such as cost reductions, the sale of business units and a cash capital increase to finance the repositioning. The aim of these measures is to focus cyan AG on the high-growth area of cyber security for telecoms companies and to make a sustainably successful new start from existing customers and those in the pipeline.

Frank von Seth, CEO of cyan AG: "The realignment is a very drastic step, but one that is necessary in order to exploit the maximum growth potential. With the new customers acquired this year and the successfully implemented technical installations in our existing business, we have a good basis for a successful fiscal year 2022 and a sustainable resilient future model. Our pipeline of potential customers proves that cyber security is an important topic for mobile companies and cyan is a leading partner for it."


About cyan

cyan AG is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:48 UhrDGAP-News: cyan AG: Prognoseanpassung und strategische Neuausrichtung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12:36 Uhrcyan: Gewinnwarnung für 2021
4investors | Kommentare
12:28 UhrCyan Cuts Guidance; Sees Negative EBITDA for the Year
PLX AI | Analysen
12:26 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: cyan AG passt Umsatz- und Ertragsprognose 2021 an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
12:25 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: cyan AG adjusts sales and earnings forecast 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
12:25 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: cyan AG passt Umsatz- und Ertragsprognose 2021 an
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs