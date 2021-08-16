Liberty to Participate in Investor Conferences

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today it will host investor meetings at the following conferences.

Enercom’s The Oil & Gas Conference on August 16 and 17

Bank of America’s Fall Energy Summit on August 24

Seaport 10th Annual Summer Investment Conference on August 24 and 25

A link to the webcast presentation, if applicable, and a copy of the slides that may be used during the meetings will be available on the Liberty website at http://investors.libertyfrac.com.