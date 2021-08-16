DGAP-DD Grand City Properties S.A. english
|
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Christian Windfuhr
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status2
|Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment3
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name4
|Grand City Properties SA
|b)
|LEI5
|5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18
|4.
|
Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument 6
|Shares
|Identification code7
|LU0775917882
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Sale of 10.164 shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|23.54 €
|239,261 €
|d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
|239,261 €
|23.54 €
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|16.08.2021, 11:30 CST
|f)
|Place of the transaction13
|Festpreisgeschäft (Foxed Price Transaction) Societe Generale
Date and signature
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|1, Avenue du Bois
|1251 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|grandcityproperties.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
|
Wertpapier
