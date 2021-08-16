checkAd

DGAP-DD Grand City Properties S.A. english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.08.2021, 12:56  |  18   |   |   


Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.08.2021 / 12:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)  Name1 Christian Windfuhr
 
2. Reason for the notification
a)  Position / status2 Chairman
b) Initial notification / amendment3  
 
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)  Name4 Grand City Properties SA
b) LEI5 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)  Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument 6 		Shares
Identification code7 LU0775917882
b) Nature of the transaction8 Sale of 10.164 shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
23.54 € 239,261 €
d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume10

Price11 		 
239,261 €
23.54 €
e) Date of the transaction12 16.08.2021, 11:30 CST
f) Place of the transaction13 Festpreisgeschäft (Foxed Price Transaction) Societe Generale
 

Date and signature


16.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Grand City Properties S.A.
1, Avenue du Bois
1251 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: grandcityproperties.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69860  16.08.2021 

Grand City Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Grand City Properties S.A. english Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 16.08.2021 / 12:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: PAION LAUNCHES BYFAVO(R) (REMIMAZOLAM) IN THE UK FOR PROCEDURAL SEDATION
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: Positive Entwicklungen im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON BYFAVO(R) (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IM VEREINIGTEN ...
DGAP-News: Sustainalytics vergibt neues ESG-Rating - Adler-Gruppe ist im Ranking der Top 5% der ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : Second-Generation mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CV2CoV, Demonstrates Improved Immune ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG signs sustainable ESG syndicated loan of 125 million euros with a term of up to five ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Ninth buy-side transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Innomotive Systems ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA und Faurecia vereinbaren Zusammenschluss: Partnerschaft eröffnet ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:46 UhrBERENBERG stuft Grand City Properties auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
12:05 UhrKEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft Grand City Properties auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
11:12 UhrGOLDMAN SACHS stuft Grand City Properties auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
10:47 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Grand City nach Zahlen etwas fester - Juni-Zwischenhoch im Blick
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:10 UhrROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Verluste nach Rekordfahrt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09:18 UhrROUNDUP: Grand City Properties bleibt bei Jahreszielen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08:22 UhrAktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax mit leichten Verlusten nach Rekordrally erwartet
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07:01 UhrGrand City Properties bleibt bei Jahreszielen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
06:52 UhrGrand City Properties Half Year FFO EUR 94 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
06:51 UhrDGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2021 results
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten