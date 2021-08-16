OneSoft Solutions to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 11:30am EST

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) ("OneSoft") today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 11:30am EST. Brandon …

"Interest in our CIM solution has grown due to sales activities currently underway in the U.S.A., Canada, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, and Argentina," said Brandon Taylor, President and COO of OneSoft Solutions. "We recently initiated our first project in Australia and have several business development initiatives underway. We ended our March 31 quarter with $7.4 million and no debt, and at our current cash burn rate and anticipated revenue, we believe we are sufficiently funded to execute our current business plans as envisioned without requirement to raise additional capital. I look forward to meeting elaborating upon these points during OneSoft's presentation at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event."

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) (" OneSoft ") today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 11:30am EST. Brandon Taylor, President and CTO, will host the presentation and 1-on-1 investor meetings during the event.

To access OneSoft Solutions' SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 live presentation

Date: August 18, 2021

Time: 11:30am Eastern Time / 8:30am Pacific Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42272

To book a 1-on-1 meeting with OneSoft Solutions:

If you would like to book 1-on-1 investor meetings with OneSoft Solutions or watch Mr. Taylor's presentation, please register for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

OneSoft Solutions Presentation Replay

If you can't attend OneSoft's live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.