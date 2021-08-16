Neutra Corp. Provides Strategic Update

checkAd

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) continues to make substantial progress in securing distribution for its wholly-owned subsidiary VIVIS' CBD products. Since announcing this strategy in January, Neutra management has successfully placed VIVIS in Festival Foods, a large 35 store regional supermarket chain.

Neutra is pleased to have been accepted in another west coast regional chain for product distribution. The name of the chain and specifics will be announced at a near future date once the product is in-store. VIVIS' national sales team that was engaged earlier this year remain in various stages of discussion with other nationwide and regional chains for distribution of VIVIS products. We reasonably anticipate positive announcements in the coming weeks and months.

Neutra management is also in discussions with distributors outside the traditional brick-and-mortar or online sales channels. These counterparties have household name recognition and international exposure. For competitive reasons, specifics will be shared later, but we remain very optimistic on the potential from this strategy.

Finally, we have been in discussions with a Clinical Research company that is looking to be acquired. This would bring another revenue stream to Neutra as well as the ability to have in-house clinical research backing VIVIS CBD products. Management has identified cleared and significant synergies between the two businesses.

"We continue to see increasing demand for VIVIS CBD products across the nation," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "The traction that our sales force has increased since engaging them earlier this year. We hope to update you with good news and hope to bring shareholder value to our shareholders."

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.neutrainc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:

Sydney Jim
888-433-4033
info@neutrainc.com

SOURCE: Neutra Corp



Disclaimer

