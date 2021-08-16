checkAd

Dry Shipping Containers Accounts for More than 70% of Containership Carriers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global shipping container sales are set to increase in valuation from around US$ 7.9 Bn currently to US$ 13.7 Bn by the end of 2031, which would equate to 2.1 Mn units, according to latest market insights by Persistence Market Research. Growing need to transport products via waterways, which is both, economically feasible and secure, is majorly driving demand for shipping containers market.

Persistence Market Research Logo

Dry containers account for over 70% of the total market share, and have been the mainstay of the shipping industry over the years, especially dry insulated containers. Steel is the most widely used material for the manufacturing of shipping containers, representing 40% market share, and most manufacturers prefer its use as it makes the containers weld able and rust-resistant, and also provides higher corrosion resistance and tensile strength.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3798

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Key manufacturers are inclined toward 40 feet high cube containers as compared to 40 feet conventional containers as they provide around 12% more carrying capacity.
  • Inclusion of specially constructed features to speed up loading & unloading while keeping containers secure will drive the global market.
  • Demand is high for uniquely configured specialized shipping containers to protect and support content while being handled, shipped, stored, and unpacked by users.
  • Market players are developing new materials such as hybrid and fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) to reduce the weight of containers, which helps in cutting expenses on labor and installation.
  • Steel shipping containers account for 40% market share.
  • Dry shipping containers account for over 70% of the global market share.
  • The global shipping containers market witnessed a slump in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a recorded growth of -4.4%.

Get customized report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/3798

"Significant surge in demand from pharmaceutical industry for shipping containers is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players. Prices of shipping containers are on the rise due to strong demand where the supply rate is being outpaced," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market is understood to be moderately consolidated in nature, with key players accounting for around 35% of the market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their networks in order to maintain their market shares.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dry Shipping Containers Accounts for More than 70% of Containership Carriers NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Global shipping container sales are set to increase in valuation from around US$ 7.9 Bn currently to US$ 13.7 Bn by the end of 2031, which would equate to 2.1 Mn units, according to latest market insights by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Birmingham City University Games Course Achieves TIGA Accreditation
Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe ...
Everli grows leadership team with three strategic hires in preparation for expansion
Photocure announces regulatory approval of Hexvix in Chile
In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Size Worth $51.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Occlutech granted important conditional FDA approval for PFO Study (OCCLUFLEX) in the U.S.
Global Domestic Pump Market to Surpass $3,832 Million Revenue by 2030 Says P&S Intelligence
"Grindeks" Group has reached record high turnover and profit in the first half of 2021
Construction Equipment Market Generated ~$180 Billion Revenue in 2020, APAC to be the Fastest ...
Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Automotive Sensors Market Size to Reach USD 48.29 Billion In 2027 | Increasing Demand for Vehicle ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...