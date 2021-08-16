CI Global Asset Management Announces August 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs
CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending August 31, 2021 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before August 31, 2021 to unitholders of record on August 25, 2021. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is August 24, 2021, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of August 25, 2021.
Trading Symbol
Distribution Amount
(per unit)
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF
CXF
$0.0400
CI Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF
FAI
$0.0444
CI Active Credit ETF
FAO
$0.0450
FAO.U
$0.0450 (US$)
CI Active Canadian Dividend ETF
FDV
$0.0312
CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF
FGB
$0.0261
CI Investment Grade Bond ETF
FIG
$0.0320
FIG.U
$0.0248 (US$)
CI Preferred Share ETF
FPR
$0.0768
CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)
FSB
$0.0150
FSB.U
$0.0150 (US$)
CI Canadian REIT ETF
RIT
$0.0675
CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)
CGAA
$0.0186
CI High Interest Savings ETF
CSAV
$0.0222
