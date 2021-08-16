checkAd

CI Global Asset Management Announces August 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending August 31, 2021 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before August 31, 2021 to unitholders of record on August 25, 2021. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is August 24, 2021, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of August 25, 2021.

 

Trading Symbol

Distribution Amount

(per unit)

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF

CXF

$0.0400

CI Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF

FAI

$0.0444

CI Active Credit ETF

FAO

$0.0450

FAO.U

$0.0450 (US$)

CI Active Canadian Dividend ETF

FDV

$0.0312

CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF

FGB

$0.0261

CI Investment Grade Bond ETF

FIG

$0.0320

FIG.U

$0.0248 (US$)

CI Preferred Share ETF

FPR

$0.0768

CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)

FSB

$0.0150

FSB.U

$0.0150 (US$)

CI Canadian REIT ETF

RIT

$0.0675

CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGAA

$0.0186

CI High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV

$0.0222

Disclaimer

