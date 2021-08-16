Mirion Launches Lab-Pulse Internet of Things Enabled Services for High Purity Germanium Systems

Lab-Pulse Services complements Mirion’s on-site Customer Service Agreements by providing the ability to monitor instrument data remotely. Through Lab-Pulse Services, customers receive detailed information on the state of their instruments through email notifications for each hardware alarm, monthly executive summary reports, access to an on-demand status dashboard, and personalized recommendations to allow for optimum performance and predictive maintenance. If a problem does arise, a case for each alarm is automatically routed to Mirion Technical Support for prompt review and assistance.

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”), a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets, today announced the launch of Mirion Lab-Pulse Services (“LabPulse Services”), a comprehensive value-based Internet of Things offering for High Purity Germanium systems to improve count room and laboratory uptime.

“The Lab-Pulse system is an exciting new service solution that allows our Services team to monitor the state of instrument health for our customers’ systems. Lab-Pulse Services is a ‘connected solution’ and Mirion’s first foray into the Internet of Things,” says Audrey Summers, Vice President of Services at Mirion. “At a high level, this means that data is sent from our devices in the field to our Lab-Pulse system in the Cloud, tracking and analyzing the data for performance within expected tolerances. If a discrepancy arises, the customer and Mirion Technical Support team are notified.”

The increased visibility into system health provided by Lab-Pulse Services will help extend operational product life and enhance the overall customer experience. Its launch is a key component of Mirion’s long-term business objectives.

“Lab-Pulse Services marks an important step in our long-term digital transformation roadmap,” said Thomas Logan, Chief Executive Officer at Mirion. “Our digital strategy is focused on using data to enhance customer experiences, improve responsiveness, and build better products and services. SaaS allows us to deliver continuous value by hosting software in the Cloud, reducing customers’ install time, costs, and maintenance efforts while allowing Mirion easier access to provide rapid updates and integration. We are excited to announce that this key new product offering is ready for our customers to experience today as part of their service agreements with Mirion.”