checkAd

Mirion Launches Lab-Pulse Internet of Things Enabled Services for High Purity Germanium Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”), a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets, today announced the launch of Mirion Lab-Pulse Services (“LabPulse Services”), a comprehensive value-based Internet of Things offering for High Purity Germanium systems to improve count room and laboratory uptime.

Lab-Pulse Services complements Mirion’s on-site Customer Service Agreements by providing the ability to monitor instrument data remotely. Through Lab-Pulse Services, customers receive detailed information on the state of their instruments through email notifications for each hardware alarm, monthly executive summary reports, access to an on-demand status dashboard, and personalized recommendations to allow for optimum performance and predictive maintenance. If a problem does arise, a case for each alarm is automatically routed to Mirion Technical Support for prompt review and assistance.

“The Lab-Pulse system is an exciting new service solution that allows our Services team to monitor the state of instrument health for our customers’ systems. Lab-Pulse Services is a ‘connected solution’ and Mirion’s first foray into the Internet of Things,” says Audrey Summers, Vice President of Services at Mirion. “At a high level, this means that data is sent from our devices in the field to our Lab-Pulse system in the Cloud, tracking and analyzing the data for performance within expected tolerances. If a discrepancy arises, the customer and Mirion Technical Support team are notified.”

The increased visibility into system health provided by Lab-Pulse Services will help extend operational product life and enhance the overall customer experience. Its launch is a key component of Mirion’s long-term business objectives.

“Lab-Pulse Services marks an important step in our long-term digital transformation roadmap,” said Thomas Logan, Chief Executive Officer at Mirion. “Our digital strategy is focused on using data to enhance customer experiences, improve responsiveness, and build better products and services. SaaS allows us to deliver continuous value by hosting software in the Cloud, reducing customers’ install time, costs, and maintenance efforts while allowing Mirion easier access to provide rapid updates and integration. We are excited to announce that this key new product offering is ready for our customers to experience today as part of their service agreements with Mirion.”

Seite 1 von 3
GS Acquisition Holdings II Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mirion Launches Lab-Pulse Internet of Things Enabled Services for High Purity Germanium Systems Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”), a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets, today announced the launch of Mirion Lab-Pulse Services (“LabPulse …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Parker Aerospace Named Supplier of the Year by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China for Support ...
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
NICE Introduces E-Request, an Automated Solution for Sharing 911 Evidence to Improve Efficiency and ...
Global Blue Group Holding AG 2021 Annual General Meeting September 15, 2021
UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Liberty Selects mtu Gas Generator Sets to Power digiFrac Electric Frac Pumps
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Mirion to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten