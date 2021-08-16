checkAd

Taysha Gene Therapies Secures up to $100 Million Non-Dilutive Term Loan Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system in both rare and large patient populations, today announced that it has entered into a loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) that provides Taysha with up to $100 million of borrowing capacity.

“Access to this non-dilutive financing at an attractive cost of capital, along with the current cash on hand, will provide Taysha with operational and financial flexibility to achieve numerous value-generating milestones including a potential regulatory approval for TSHA-120 in giant axonal neuropathy, or GAN,” said RA Session II, Chief Executive Officer of Taysha. “Additional milestones include the release of Phase 1/2 data in the highest dose cohort in GAN, and Phase 1/2 data in GM2 gangliosidosis, Rett syndrome, CLN1 disease and SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome. We are pleased to partner with SVB as we continue to execute on our ambitious business plan.”

This non-dilutive financing provides Taysha with up to $100 million, with $40 million available at closing of which Taysha has drawn $30.0 million. The Company has the option to draw down the remaining tranches, subject to certain conditions. The interest rate is the greater of 7.0% or the WSJ Prime Rate plus 3.75%. There are no financial covenants and no warrants associated with the term loan.

“Our financial commitment to Taysha speaks to our confidence in its core strategies and is consistent with our support of innovative life sciences businesses,” said Michael White, Head of Business Development, Life Science & Healthcare, Silicon Valley Bank. “We are delighted to provide additional capital for the Company to further advance its robust development pipeline and achieve key value-generating milestones in the years to come.”

“In the last 12 months, we have quickly made the transition from a private to public company and from preclinical to clinical to pivotal-stage,” said Kamran Alam, Chief Financial Officer of Taysha. “Building upon this momentum, we expect this non-dilutive financing to enable us to be well positioned to maximize long-term stockholder value.”

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Taysha Gene Therapies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Taysha Gene Therapies Secures up to $100 Million Non-Dilutive Term Loan Financing Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system in both rare and large …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Parker Aerospace Named Supplier of the Year by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China for Support ...
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
NICE Introduces E-Request, an Automated Solution for Sharing 911 Evidence to Improve Efficiency and ...
Global Blue Group Holding AG 2021 Annual General Meeting September 15, 2021
UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Liberty Selects mtu Gas Generator Sets to Power digiFrac Electric Frac Pumps
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:03 UhrTaysha Gene Therapies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Taysha Gene Therapies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 16
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Taysha Gene Therapies to Participate in Upcoming August Investor Healthcare Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Taysha Gene Therapies to Host Manufacturing Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten