The Scare Returns – Six Flags Fright Fest Presented by SNICKERS – The Biggest, Most Terrifying Halloween Celebration on the Planet is Baaack

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company, and largest operator of waterparks in North America, is thrilled to announce that Fright Fest is back and better, bigger, and scarier than ever. This year, the company’s signature Halloween celebration returns in all of its glory with miles of haunted mazes; new, spooktacular Halloween-themed shows, and live band performances; creepy scareactors prowling the midways; and thrilling, monster rides…in the dark.

Fright Fest is back at Six Flags parks with Thrills by Day and Fright by Night. Kids 12 and under can enjoy Trick-or-Treat trails and photos with the Looney Tunes characters. (Photo: Business Wire)

“When it comes to Halloween, our guests tell us that Fright Fest is always at the top of their ‘must-do’ list,” said Senior Vice President of Operations Bonnie Weber. “After a one-year hiatus, our entertainment teams have created an immersive and thrilling experience, while also adhering to jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction safety protocols,” added Weber.

Fright Fest offers Thrills by Day and Fright by Night. By day, little ghosts and goblins can enjoy Trick-or-Treat trails, story-telling, interactive dance parties, and pictures with the Looney Tunes characters in Halloween overdress. Offerings will vary by park and costumes are permitted for guests 12 and under.

By night, park midways transform into fog-filled mazes of sinister sights and sounds. Scarier-than-life theming and innovative special effects combine to create movie-like haunted attractions. Fright Fest is so scary it is NOT recommended for children 12 and under after 6 p.m.

SNICKERS returns as the presenting sponsor of Fright Fest bringing scary haunted houses, Trick-or-Treat trails, and the annual Very Important Zombie Sweepstakes to guests across the nation. For a limited time only, guests at select parks can also enjoy special Fright Fest food and beverage offerings like the Funnel Scream Cake featuring SNICKERS, a Fright Fest favorite, or the new Frightening Fanta Fizz drink made with Fanta Orange, candy corn syrup, whipped cream and sprinkles, available in a limited-edition souvenir cup.

