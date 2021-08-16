Generation Mining appoints Endeavour to coordinate Marathon Project Financing

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM; OTCQB: GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Endeavour Financial as its Financial Advisor to provide financial advisory services with respect to the development of the Marathon palladium-copper project in Northwestern Ontario (the “Marathon Project”).



Kerry Knoll, Executive Chairman, commented, "We look forward to working with the Endeavour Financial team to evaluate the many financing proposals we have received and to introduce us to many new potential investors. Members of our board of directors have worked extensively with Endeavour in the past, and I myself have business relationships going back almost three decades. We expect that ultimately production financing will be some combination of debt, royalties or streaming, and equity, with a focus on keeping the equity portion as low as possible. Endeavour is not expected to be involved in the equity portion.”