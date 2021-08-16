Goldmoney Inc. announces departure of CFO

“I would like to thank Steve for his diligent work and greatly appreciate all his contributions through his tenure at Goldmoney,” said Roy Sebag, Chief Executive Officer. “He was integral in growing the Company and building out our accounting and finance team. We are especially pleased to see Steve take on a new role at Abaxx Technologies Inc. founded by my friend and Co-Founder Josh Crumb. On behalf of Goldmoney’s Board of Directors and management, we wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), a precious metal financial service and technology company, today announced the departure of Steve Fray, Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), to pursue other opportunities effective August 15, 2021.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside the entire Goldmoney team and to have been a part of the Company’s growth story,” said Mr. Fray. “I am confident that Goldmoney and its group of companies will have a bright future and will continue to create value for shareholders, myself being one of them.”

Goldmoney is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Olson, the Company's vice president of finance as its Chief Financial Officer, following the departure of Steve Fray on August 15, 2021.

Mr. Olson joined Goldmoney in March 2020 as vice president of finance and has 20 years of executive business experience as a finance leader in both public and private roles. Mr. Olson was previously with Royal Bank of Canada where he worked as senior finance manager. Mr. Olson holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) is a precious metal focused global business. Through its ownership of various operating subsidiaries, the company is engaged in precious metal sales to its clients, including arranging delivery and storage of precious metals for its clients, coin retailing, and lending. Goldmoney clients located in over 150 countries hold approximately $2.3 billion in precious metal assets. The company’s operating subsidiaries include: Goldmoney.com, SchiffGold.com and Goldmoney Lend & Borrow. In addition to the Company’s principal business segments, the Company holds a significant interest in Menē Inc., which crafts pure 24-karat gold and platinum investment jewelry that is sold by gram weight. Through these businesses and other investment activities, Goldmoney gains long-term exposure to precious metals. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.