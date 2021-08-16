The Flowr Corporation Announces Partnership With Cookies To Expand Its Global Brand Into the European Union

Highlights:



Flowr, through an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, to be the exclusive cultivation and retail partner for Cookies in Portugal with a view to bringing Cookies cannabis, clothing and lifestyle products to the E.U.

Flowr to cultivate Cookies’ leading strains from its E.U. GMP facility in Sintra, Portugal with a view to domestic retail distribution and international wholesale distribution.

Cookies to assist Flowr with the retail distribution strategy in Portugal.



TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (“Flowr” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FLWR, OTC: FLWPF) is pleased to announce it that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, RPK Biopharma Ltd (“RPK Biopharma”) has entered into a series of agreements (the “Licensing Agreements”) with Cookies Creative Consulting and Promotions Inc. (“Cookies”) whereby RPK Biopharma will be cultivating and distributing Cookies products in Portugal from its E.U. GMP facility in Sintra. Pursuant to the terms of the Licensing Agreements, RPK Biopharma will cultivate and have the exclusive rights to sell Cookies branded products, including non-cannabis merchandise, in Portugal for three years subject to certain milestone commitments. Flowr has commenced the process of importing the Cookies branded genetics from Canada into Portugal and expects to be able to commence commercial production by year-end. Cookies will assist Flowr with the development of a retail distribution strategy in Portugal through the country’s existing pharmacy networks and the design of up to three proprietary retail pharmacy outlets in the country. RPK Biopharma is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Holigen Holdings Limited.

Cookies is an international cannabis brand led by Berner, Co-founder and CEO of Cookies, an accomplished entrepreneur and rapper. Cookies has taken a leading role in the development of genetics, such as Girl Scout Cookies, and has been at the forefront of cannabis culture globally. Today, the Cookies brand is available in the United States, Canada, Israel and Spain. The Cookies brand extends beyond cannabis and is also a leading clothing and lifestyle brand. In 2021, Cookies was voted as one of the hottest cannabis brands in the world by Ad Age (see www.adage.com).