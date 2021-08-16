checkAd

Travere Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Interim Results from the Ongoing Phase 3 PROTECT Study of Sparsentan in IgA Nephropathy

Sparsentan treatment group experienced 49.8 percent mean reduction of proteinuria from baseline after 36 weeks, more than threefold the reduction of active comparator; interim primary efficacy endpoint achieved, p<0.0001

To date in the study, sparsentan has been generally well-tolerated and consistent with the previously observed safety profile

Submission of an NDA under Subpart H accelerated approval pathway in the U.S. expected in first half 2022

Company to host conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced positive topline interim results from the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 PROTECT Study of sparsentan, an investigational product candidate for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN). The PROTECT Study met its pre-specified interim primary efficacy endpoint with statistical significance, demonstrating a greater than threefold reduction of proteinuria from baseline after 36 weeks of treatment, compared to the active control irbesartan (p<0.0001). Preliminary results from the interim analysis suggest that to date in the study, sparsentan has been generally well-tolerated and consistent with the observed safety profile to date. Based on the results from the interim analysis, the Company plans to submit an application for accelerated approval in the U.S. in the first half of 2022 and also plans to submit an application for conditional marketing authorization in Europe.

“IgAN is a leading cause of end-stage kidney disease and there is a clear need for novel treatment options to slow the progression of this devastating rare kidney disorder,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. “These data from the PROTECT Study further demonstrate sparsentan’s ability to significantly reduce proteinuria and support its potential to become a new foundational treatment for people living with IgAN, if approved. We will continue our efforts to maintain high quality in this ongoing study, and we look forward to engaging with regulators as we prepare for accelerated approval submissions beginning in the first half of next year.”

